Je quitte GKyo...
24h sans server, c’est inadmissible !

Pour tout ceux qui m'aime, je migre sur Gameblog !

    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kali, kevinmccallisterrr, burningcrimson, kleoo, iglooo, killia
    posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:34 PM by plistter
    comments (21)
    kali posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:35 PM
    Tu te calmes!
    ravyxxs posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:36 PM
    kali
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:37 PM
    Elle est où la version premium du site Liquidus ?
    testament posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:38 PM
    trkl
    plistter posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:44 PM
    Au moins sur Gameblog ya pas de fake news !
    zekk posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:45 PM
    opthomas posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:46 PM
    darkxehanort94 posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:49 PM
    Je pensais que ça marchait plus.
    plistter posted the 06/06/2021 at 02:59 PM
    J'viens de lancé un Ulule, mettez un pouce bleu, activé la cloche !
    nosphor68 posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:20 PM
    Lol Gameblog...... Ce site n’a plus aucune valeur...... les Tests sont bidons etc...... c’est pas pour rien que j’ai quitté ce site
    kikoo31 posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:31 PM
    hanackil posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:38 PM
    liquidus posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:44 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr Dans ton cul bien sur
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:47 PM
    Liquidus
    saintsaga posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:58 PM
    Qui c'est ?
    dyson85 posted the 06/06/2021 at 05:17 PM
    Il est encore vivant gameblog?
    thelastone posted the 06/06/2021 at 06:09 PM
    C'est qui ?
    iglooo posted the 06/06/2021 at 07:35 PM
    Pars devant, mais on ne te suivra pas!
    (allez reste)
    killia posted the 06/06/2021 at 07:36 PM
    supergrizzli posted the 06/06/2021 at 09:29 PM
    Hé bien dites-moi... y'a de sacrés humoristes sur GK.
    marchand2sable posted the 06/07/2021 at 09:52 AM
    Gameblog le site avec 5 commentaires par news.
