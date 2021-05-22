profile
La réception du jour qui fait plaisir.


Avec 3 Jours d'avance, c'est étonnant de la part de C Discount
    shinz0, kisukesan, solidfisher
    posted the 05/22/2021 at 01:48 PM by negan
    comments (8)
    sorakairi86 posted the 05/22/2021 at 02:08 PM
    Hâte d'avoir le miens. Bon jeu à toi
    alucardk posted the 05/22/2021 at 02:13 PM
    Alors premier avis à chaud ?
    Bon moyen ou mauvais ?
    yanissou posted the 05/22/2021 at 02:30 PM
    Bon jeu j'aimerais bien un avis a chaud
    hanackil posted the 05/22/2021 at 02:30 PM
    Pareil choppé ma version ps4 , il est entrain de s'installer sur ma ps5 et après direct sur ce vent de fraîcheur
    zekk posted the 05/22/2021 at 02:32 PM
    hâte d'avoir ton retour
    cort posted the 05/22/2021 at 02:49 PM
    Il est dispo partout par chez moi !
    gauffreman posted the 05/22/2021 at 02:56 PM
    Tu nous fera un retour?
    solidfisher posted the 05/22/2021 at 03:48 PM
    il m'intrigue celui la, ça a l'air pas mal du tout
