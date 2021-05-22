accueil
La réception du jour qui fait plaisir.
Avec 3 Jours d'avance, c'est étonnant de la part de C Discount
posted the 05/22/2021 at 01:48 PM
sorakairi86
posted
the 05/22/2021 at 02:08 PM
Hâte d'avoir le miens. Bon jeu à toi
alucardk
posted
the 05/22/2021 at 02:13 PM
Alors premier avis à chaud ?
Bon moyen ou mauvais ?
yanissou
posted
the 05/22/2021 at 02:30 PM
Bon jeu j'aimerais bien un avis a chaud
hanackil
posted
the 05/22/2021 at 02:30 PM
Pareil choppé ma version ps4 , il est entrain de s'installer sur ma ps5 et après direct sur ce vent de fraîcheur
zekk
posted
the 05/22/2021 at 02:32 PM
hâte d'avoir ton retour
cort
posted
the 05/22/2021 at 02:49 PM
Il est dispo partout par chez moi !
gauffreman
posted
the 05/22/2021 at 02:56 PM
Tu nous fera un retour?
solidfisher
posted
the 05/22/2021 at 03:48 PM
il m'intrigue celui la, ça a l'air pas mal du tout
Bon moyen ou mauvais ?