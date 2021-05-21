accueil
kyuta
> blog
Virtua Fighters eSports annonce imminente
SEGA vient de confirmer l'annonce imminente de Virtua Fighters eSports via un live stream par un site teaser ayant un compte à rebours pointant vers le 27 Mai
https://www.virtuafighter.jp/
posted the 05/21/2021 at 09:41 AM by
kyuta
comments (
6
)
victornewman
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 09:45 AM
un virtua fighter free to play .....
shinz0
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 09:47 AM
Un pachinko...
sonatano
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 09:48 AM
sur pc aussi please ^^
hyoga57
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 09:58 AM
victornewman
Non, c'est une nouvelle version de Virtua Fighter 5. Ça sortirait au moins sur PS4 aux dernières nouvelles.
hyoga57
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 09:59 AM
shinz0
https://www.gematsu.com/2021/04/virtua-fighter-5-ultimate-showdown-for-ps4-added-to-playstation-store-in-japan
victornewman
posted
the 05/21/2021 at 10:03 AM
hyoga57
