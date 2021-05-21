profile
kyuta > blog
Virtua Fighters eSports annonce imminente


SEGA vient de confirmer l'annonce imminente de Virtua Fighters eSports via un live stream par un site teaser ayant un compte à rebours pointant vers le 27 Mai
https://www.virtuafighter.jp/
    posted the 05/21/2021 at 09:41 AM by kyuta
    comments (6)
    victornewman posted the 05/21/2021 at 09:45 AM
    un virtua fighter free to play .....
    shinz0 posted the 05/21/2021 at 09:47 AM
    Un pachinko...
    sonatano posted the 05/21/2021 at 09:48 AM
    sur pc aussi please ^^
    hyoga57 posted the 05/21/2021 at 09:58 AM
    victornewman Non, c'est une nouvelle version de Virtua Fighter 5. Ça sortirait au moins sur PS4 aux dernières nouvelles.
    hyoga57 posted the 05/21/2021 at 09:59 AM
    shinz0 https://www.gematsu.com/2021/04/virtua-fighter-5-ultimate-showdown-for-ps4-added-to-playstation-store-in-japan
    victornewman posted the 05/21/2021 at 10:03 AM
    hyoga57
