"T'es chauffeur !?"

Je vous souhaite un agréable week-end les copains. En attendant le 19...

Blague à part, on veut un Die Hard 6 avec le retour de Samuel L. Jackson et surtout John McTiernan aux commandes. Voilà.
Die Hard 5 n'existe pas
    playstation2008, aros, sora78, torotoro59
    posted the 05/14/2021 at 03:56 PM by gat
    comments (5)
    altendorf posted the 05/14/2021 at 04:28 PM
    "Yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker"
    ravyxxs posted the 05/14/2021 at 04:31 PM
    Eh ouais,la base de chez base !!! Tellement content d'avoir connu ça à l'époque
    obi69 posted the 05/14/2021 at 04:35 PM
    Le 4 non plus au passage !
    grievous32 posted the 05/14/2021 at 04:36 PM
    Mmh... C'est triste, mais sans Patrick Poivey... Je veux pas de Die Hard 6 perso'...
    gat posted the 05/14/2021 at 04:41 PM
    obi69 J'ai (re)fait les 5 films la semaine dernière. Honnêtement, le 4 ça passe. Ca reste un peu dans l'ADN de la saga même si ça reste loin des trois premiers épisodes. Mais le 5 NON, NON et définitivement NON. Pour la mise en scène, le scénario, les personnages... Pour moi, ce 5e opus n'a pas lieu d'être.

    grievous32 En VOST alors.
