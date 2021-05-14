accueil
20 / 12 / 2019
gat
"T'es chauffeur !?"
Je vous souhaite un agréable week-end les copains. En attendant le 19...
Blague à part, on veut un Die Hard 6 avec le retour de Samuel L. Jackson et surtout John McTiernan aux commandes. Voilà.
Die Hard 5 n'existe pas
posted the 05/14/2021 at 03:56 PM by
gat
altendorf
posted
the 05/14/2021 at 04:28 PM
"Yippee-ki-yay, motherfucker"
ravyxxs
posted
the 05/14/2021 at 04:31 PM
Eh ouais,la base de chez base !!! Tellement content d'avoir connu ça à l'époque
obi69
posted
the 05/14/2021 at 04:35 PM
Le 4 non plus au passage !
grievous32
posted
the 05/14/2021 at 04:36 PM
Mmh... C'est triste, mais sans Patrick Poivey... Je veux pas de Die Hard 6 perso'...
gat
posted
the 05/14/2021 at 04:41 PM
obi69
J'ai (re)fait les 5 films la semaine dernière. Honnêtement, le 4 ça passe. Ca reste un peu dans l'ADN de la saga même si ça reste loin des trois premiers épisodes. Mais le 5 NON, NON et définitivement NON. Pour la mise en scène, le scénario, les personnages... Pour moi, ce 5e opus n'a pas lieu d'être.
grievous32
En VOST alors.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
