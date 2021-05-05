profile
The King of Fighters XV
name : The King of Fighters XV
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : SNK Corporation
developer : SNK Playmore
genre : combat
KOF XV: The next fighter is...
Réponse demain à 4h du matin



Selon les "followers" d'SNK, ce serait:



    posted the 05/05/2021 at 12:48 PM by xenofamicom
    comments (5)
    midomashakil posted the 05/05/2021 at 12:50 PM
    VICE & MATURE
    saintsaga posted the 05/05/2021 at 12:57 PM
    Ce serait cool Jin Chunrei et Jin Chonsu
    xenofamicom posted the 05/05/2021 at 01:01 PM
    saintsaga Ce serait cool en effet, ils sont demandés depuis un bon moment.
    raioh posted the 05/05/2021 at 01:01 PM
    Pour moi les plus crédible, c'est ceux là:
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E0nkRmDWYAMvRvH?format=jpg&name=large
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E0lvtV4UUAUVgUL?format=jpg&name=large
    xenofamicom posted the 05/05/2021 at 01:07 PM
    raioh A vrai dire, je penche aussi pour Nelson
