accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
name :
The King of Fighters XV
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
SNK Corporation
developer :
SNK Playmore
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
21
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
zabuza
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
killia
,
kurosama
,
tvirus
,
sorasaiku
,
odv78
,
awamy02
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
olimar59
,
kali
,
esets
,
fran
,
opthomas
,
lez93
,
mugimando
,
biboys
,
altendorf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
xenofamicom
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
241
visites since opening :
427427
xenofamicom
> blog
KOF XV: The next fighter is...
Réponse demain à 4h du matin
Selon les "followers" d'SNK, ce serait:
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/05/2021 at 12:48 PM by
xenofamicom
comments (
5
)
midomashakil
posted
the 05/05/2021 at 12:50 PM
VICE & MATURE
saintsaga
posted
the 05/05/2021 at 12:57 PM
Ce serait cool Jin Chunrei et Jin Chonsu
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/05/2021 at 01:01 PM
saintsaga
Ce serait cool en effet, ils sont demandés depuis un bon moment.
raioh
posted
the 05/05/2021 at 01:01 PM
Pour moi les plus crédible, c'est ceux là:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E0nkRmDWYAMvRvH?format=jpg&name=large
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E0lvtV4UUAUVgUL?format=jpg&name=large
xenofamicom
posted
the 05/05/2021 at 01:07 PM
raioh
A vrai dire, je penche aussi pour Nelson
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E0nkRmDWYAMvRvH?format=jpg&name=large
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E0lvtV4UUAUVgUL?format=jpg&name=large