[FNAC] Cartes Jackpots
Pour ce 1er Mai, les cartes Jackpots font leurs retours, avec par exemple, FF VII Remake Intergrade pour 52.99€ + le steelbook pour une carte à 50€.



FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3Dcarte%2Bjackpot%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    playstation2008
    posted the 05/01/2021 at 08:19 AM by leblogdeshacka
    suzukube posted the 05/01/2021 at 08:24 AM
    J'ai rien à acheter à part l'imprimante Pikachu !
    maxx posted the 05/01/2021 at 08:31 AM
    C'est le moment de précommander Ratchet
    ioop posted the 05/01/2021 at 09:27 AM
    ratchet à 59,99€ du coup

    la flemme .. j'ai préco le jeu hier, la flemme d'annuler et pas envie de lâcher 60€ ce mois ci, le jeu ne sort que le mois prochain
    ioop posted the 05/01/2021 at 09:29 AM
    donc je vais garder ma préco, je pense que le prix de base du jeu va baisser à 64,99€ d'ici la sortie, donc ça ne fera que 5€ en plus si on compare le prix avec les cartes jackpots
    mitenso posted the 05/01/2021 at 09:30 AM
    Les gars qui serait le dire et m’expliquer dans les détails le délire des carte Fnac avec 10 ou 15 euros offert quand tu achète un jeux et aussi le délire de 10 euros offert tous les 100 euros d’achat

    Ensuite comment ça s’utilise etc etc
    playstation2008 posted the 05/01/2021 at 10:08 AM
    mitenso Bonne question pour Leblogdeshacka

    D'ailleurs, j'ai préco (avec la carte fnac+) Returnal. Je l'ai reçu hier, mais j'ai pas encore le CC de 15euros. Tu sais quand ça arrive sur le compte, ou comment on le voit ?
    sk8mag posted the 05/01/2021 at 10:36 AM
    playstation2008, 48h max en général, moi je les ai déjà. Sinon tu vas dans "mon adhésion".
