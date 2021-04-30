profile
Returnal
12
Likers
name : Returnal
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Housemarque
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/30/2021
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
onihanzo
11
Likes
Likers
onihanzo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 69
visites since opening : 132848
onihanzo > blog
[LIVE] Returnal : Premier Run
Salut à tous,

Je partage la découverte de Returnal sur ma chaîne :

    tags : ps5 returnal
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/30/2021 at 03:44 PM by onihanzo
    comments (1)
    djfab posted the 04/30/2021 at 04:52 PM
    Je viens de mourir au premier boss !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo