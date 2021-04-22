Semaine du 12 au 18 avril 2021
Software Sales
[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 110,050 (1,884,113)
[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 16,536 (658,642)
[NSW] Winning Post 9 2021 (Koei Tecmo, 04/15/21) – 11,839 (New)
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 11,141 (2,112,646)
[PS4] Winning Post 9 2021 (Koei Tecmo, 04/15/21) – 10,698 (New)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,509 (3,783,621)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 8,973 (2,510,422)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 8,957 (1,901,357)
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,243 (6,735,163)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 6,682 (4,242,726)
Hardware Sales
Switch – 56,707 (15,735,989) + Switch Lite – 37,350 (3,674,751) = 94,057 (19,410,740)
PlayStation 5 – 19,064 (534,073) + PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,031 (104,548 ) = 22,095 (638,621)
PlayStation 4 – 1,660 (7,779,737) + pro ?
Xbox Series S – 405 (10,099) + Xbox Series X – 140 (31,185) = 545
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 498 (1,161,996) + 3DS?
Comparatif Monster Hunter
1ere semaine - MHW: 1.350.412
/ MHR: 1.302.132
2e semaine - MHW: 223.274 / MHR: 277.604
3e semaine - MHW: 125.527 / MHR: 194.327
4e semaine - MHW: 85.322 / MHR: 110.050
Total - MHW: 1.784.535 / MHR: 1.884.113
Alors je pense qu'on est en dessous des chiffres des opus sur portables PSP/3DS et j'aurai misé sur les 2M un peu plus rapidement. Mais bon la part de démat' doit être assez conséquente, j'espère que Capcom communiquera de nouveaux chiffres lors de la Màj à la fin du mois !