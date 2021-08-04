HARDWARE
Total - 2.147.877
Nintendo Switch - 1.744.974
PlayStation 5 - 325.061
PlayStation 4 - 59.889
Xbox Series X/S - 8.585
Nintendo 3DS - 9.368
SOFTWARE
Ventes physiques uniquement
Total software: 6,440,738
Nintendo Switch total = 6,272,212 (97.4%)
Playstation 4 total = 156,192 (2.4%)
Playstation 5 total = 12,334 (0.2%)
Xbox Series X/S total = 0 (0%)
Nintendo 3DS total = 0 (0%)
01 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) - 1.302.132
02 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) - 839.273
03 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 592.683
04 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 392.568
05 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 332.758
06 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 294.411
07 [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) – 262.501
08 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 205.765
09 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield + Expansion Pass - 181.759
10 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) - 169.818
11 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 149.076
12 [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 137.580
13 [NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix) – 131.317
14 [NSW] Super Mario Party - 120.973
15 [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 90.104
16 [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars - 86.320
17 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 71.893
18 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 63.625
19 [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) - 59.268
20 [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) - 56.273
21 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 (Imagineer) - 51.565
22 [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei Tecmo) - 50.020
23 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) - 48.928
24 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) - 45.274
25 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 44.774
26 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 41.760
27 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Sega) - 36.105
28 [NSW] Family Trainer (Bandai Namco) - 33.325
29 [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 - 28.240
30 [NSW] Densha de Go!! (Square Enix) - 27.765
31 [NSW] Disgaea 6 (Nippon Ichi) - 25.744
32 [PS4] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) - 24.968
33 [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training - 23.457
34 [NSW] Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco) - 22.442
35 [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets (Mages.) - 20.374
36 [NSW] A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism (Artdink) - 20.043
37 [PS4] Disgaea 6 (Nippon Ichi) - 18.289
38 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco) - 17.655
39 [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War (Sony) - 16.454
40 [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) - 16.352
41 [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) - 16.235
42 [NSW] Jack Jeanne (Broccoli) - 15.827
43 [NSW] Apex Legends (Electronic Arts) - 15.648
44 [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) - 15.228
45 [NSW] Kirby Star Allies - 14.878
46 [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Sega) - 13.942
47 [PS4] NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix) - 13.712
48 [NSW] Derby Stallion (GameAddict) - 13.170
49 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack (Bandai Namco) - 12.327
50 [NSW] Buddy Mission Bond - 11.027
[NSW] Uta no Prince-sama (Broccoli) – 10.580
[PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories Also Come in Five (Mages., 03/25/21) – 10,378
[PS4] Nioh 2: The Complete Edition (Koei Tecmo) - 9.969
[PS5] Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) - 9.473
55 [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Sega) - 7.696
[NSW] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Platinum Edition (Bandai Namco, 03/25/21) – 6,229
[NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (NIS, 03/18/21) – 6,074
[NSW] Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku (Entergram) - 5.821
[NSW] Darius Cozmic Revelation (Taito, 02/25/21) – 5,341
60 [NSW] Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne- 5.083
[NSW] Maglam Lord (D3 Publisher, 03/18/21) – 5,074
[NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - 4.515
[NSW] Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star Celebration BOX (Marvelous, 02/11/21) – 4,068
[NSW]Gal Gun Returns - 3.718
65 [PS4] Darius Cozmic Revelation (Taito, 02/25/21) – 3,540
[PS4] Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star Celebration BOX (Marvelous, 02/11/21) – 3,498
[PS4] Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku - 3.361
[PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Platinum Edition (Bandai Namco, 03/25/21) – 3,123
[NSW] Cotton Reboot! (BEEP, 02/25/21) – 2,894
70 [PS4] Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne - 2.868
[PS5] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega, 03/02/21) – 2,861
[NSW] Marchen Forest - 2.686
[PS4] Maglam Lord (D3 Publisher, 03/18/21) – 2,518
[NSW] LoverPretend (Idea Factory, 03/25/21) – 2,422
75 [NSW] Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Activision, 03/12/21) – 2,288
[NSW] The Silver 2425 (Playism, 02/18/21) – 2,258
[PS4] Empire of Sin (Sega, 02/25/21) – 2,098
[NSW] Doraemon Gakushuu Collection (Shogakukan, 02/05/21) – 2,059
[PS4] Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star DX (Koei Tecmo, 03/04/21) – 2,008
80 [NSW] Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star DX (Koei Tecmo, 03/04/21) – 1,986
[PS4] The King of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition (SNK, 03/11/21) – 1,850
[NSW] Ciel nosurge: Requiem for a Lost Star DX (Koei Tecmo, 03/04/21) – 1,805
Nintendo Switch total = 6,272,212 (97.4%)
Violent et tellement logique à la fois.
Curieux de voir l'effet de RE VIII mais surtout FFVII-R Intergrade sur PS5 au japon.