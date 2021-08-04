Charts

PlayStation 5 - 325.061

PlayStation 4 - 59.889

Playstation 4 total = 156,192 (2.4%)

Playstation 5 total = 12,334 (0.2%)

32 [PS4] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) - 24.968

37 [PS4] Disgaea 6 (Nippon Ichi) - 18.289

39 [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War (Sony) - 16.454

40 [PS4] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) - 16.352

41 [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) - 16.235

47 [PS4] NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix) - 13.712

[PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories Also Come in Five (Mages., 03/25/21) – 10,378

[PS4] Nioh 2: The Complete Edition (Koei Tecmo) - 9.969

[PS5] Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) - 9.473

[PS4] Darius Cozmic Revelation (Taito, 02/25/21) – 3,540

[PS4] Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star Celebration BOX (Marvelous, 02/11/21) – 3,498

[PS4] Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku: Nekobako to Musou no Koukyoukyoku - 3.361

[PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Platinum Edition (Bandai Namco, 03/25/21) – 3,123

[PS4] Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne - 2.868

[PS5] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega, 03/02/21) – 2,861

[PS4] Maglam Lord (D3 Publisher, 03/18/21) – 2,518

[PS4] Empire of Sin (Sega, 02/25/21) – 2,098

[PS4] Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star DX (Koei Tecmo, 03/04/21) – 2,008

[PS4] The King of Fighters XIV Ultimate Edition (SNK, 03/11/21) – 1,850

Total - 2.147.877Nintendo Switch - 1.744.974Xbox Series X/S - 8.585Nintendo 3DS - 9.368Ventes physiques uniquementTotal software: 6,440,738Nintendo Switch total = 6,272,212 (97.4%)Xbox Series X/S total = 0 (0%)Nintendo 3DS total = 0 (0%)01 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) - 1.302.13202 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) - 839.27303 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - 592.68304 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 392.56805 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 332.75806 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 294.41107 [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) – 262.50108 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 205.76509 [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield + Expansion Pass - 181.75910 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) - 169.81811 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - 149.07612 [NSW] Splatoon 2 - 137.58013 [NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix) – 131.31714 [NSW] Super Mario Party - 120.97315 [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 90.10416 [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars - 86.32017 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 71.89318 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 63.62519 [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) - 59.26820 [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) - 56.27321 [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 (Imagineer) - 51.56522 [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei Tecmo) - 50.02023 [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) - 48.92824 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) - 45.27425 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 - 44.77426 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey - 41.76027 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (Sega) - 36.10528 [NSW] Family Trainer (Bandai Namco) - 33.32529 [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 - 28.24030 [NSW] Densha de Go!! (Square Enix) - 27.76531 [NSW] Disgaea 6 (Nippon Ichi) - 25.74433 [NSW] Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training - 23.45734 [NSW] Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco) - 22.44235 [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets (Mages.) - 20.37436 [NSW] A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism (Artdink) - 20.04338 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! (Bandai Namco) - 17.65542 [NSW] Jack Jeanne (Broccoli) - 15.82743 [NSW] Apex Legends (Electronic Arts) - 15.64844 [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) - 15.22845 [NSW] Kirby Star Allies - 14.87846 [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Sega) - 13.94248 [NSW] Derby Stallion (GameAddict) - 13.17049 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack (Bandai Namco) - 12.32750 [NSW] Buddy Mission Bond - 11.027[NSW] Uta no Prince-sama (Broccoli) – 10.58055 [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Sega) - 7.696[NSW] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays Platinum Edition (Bandai Namco, 03/25/21) – 6,229[NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (NIS, 03/18/21) – 6,074[NSW] Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku (Entergram) - 5.821[NSW] Darius Cozmic Revelation (Taito, 02/25/21) – 5,34160 [NSW] Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne- 5.083[NSW] Maglam Lord (D3 Publisher, 03/18/21) – 5,074[NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - 4.515[NSW] Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star Celebration BOX (Marvelous, 02/11/21) – 4,068[NSW]Gal Gun Returns - 3.71865[NSW] Cotton Reboot! (BEEP, 02/25/21) – 2,89470[NSW] Marchen Forest - 2.686[NSW] LoverPretend (Idea Factory, 03/25/21) – 2,42275 [NSW] Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Activision, 03/12/21) – 2,288[NSW] The Silver 2425 (Playism, 02/18/21) – 2,258[NSW] Doraemon Gakushuu Collection (Shogakukan, 02/05/21) – 2,05980 [NSW] Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star DX (Koei Tecmo, 03/04/21) – 1,986[NSW] Ciel nosurge: Requiem for a Lost Star DX (Koei Tecmo, 03/04/21) – 1,805