description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
xenofamicom
Après Tetris 99, voici.. Pacman 99
A l'image de Tetris 99, Pacman 99 sera proposé pour les abonnés du service online de Nintendo avec une date de sortie fixé au 8 avril 2021 au Japon (on aura certainement une date pour l'europe dans la journée)

Allez-vous enchainez les Pac-One??

    posted the 04/07/2021 at 01:16 AM by xenofamicom
    axlenz posted the 04/07/2021 at 01:50 AM
    je trouve cela déjà bien plus intéressant à mes yeux que tetris 99
    chiotgamer posted the 04/07/2021 at 02:33 AM
    Ah punaise sur switch j'suis dèg.
