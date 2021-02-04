profile
Il vis 26 ans en forêt
Le confinement ? Connais pas

    darksly, xenofamicom, lastboss
    posted the 04/02/2021 at 09:19 PM by sussudio
    lastboss posted the 04/02/2021 at 09:29 PM
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ew21PU1XAAMNKkN.jpg
    musm posted the 04/02/2021 at 09:35 PM
    C'est ce que devrait faire octobar, il serait sûrement moins grognon comme ça
    ravyxxs posted the 04/02/2021 at 09:54 PM
    Mais il fait comment pour la moula ???

    T'es un ouuuuf mec !!!
    aym posted the 04/02/2021 at 10:03 PM
    ravyxxs Il fait comme il peut .
    yurius posted the 04/02/2021 at 10:09 PM
    Le mec est un streum.
