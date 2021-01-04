profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
onihanzo
10
Likes
Likers
onihanzo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 66
visites since opening : 127103
onihanzo > blog
Un nouveau Dragon Quest annoncé !






SQUARE ENIX - Dragon Quest Walk
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/01/2021 at 05:45 PM by onihanzo
    comments (3)
    draer posted the 04/01/2021 at 05:47 PM
    J'y ai cru pendant une demi-seconde en voyant le titre.
    onihanzo posted the 04/01/2021 at 05:48 PM
    draer Attends je vais enlever mes commentaires dans mon article, la gestion du doute est importante.
    randyofmana posted the 04/01/2021 at 06:25 PM
    La coiffure du mec est juste malaisante (même si je sais que c'est pour la blague), mais j'aime bien ce côté sérieux décalé, ça me fait penser aux tutoriels de wiimote dans WarioWare Smooth Moves

    (ah et sinon désolé, j'y croyais pas une seconde en cliquant sur l'article je venais juste pour la blague )
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo