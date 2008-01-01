profile
sora78
82
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 920
visites since opening : 1627715
sora78 > blog
all
[TWITCH] Stream VF de Donal Reignoux : Benoit Allemane, Dorothée Pousséo et Cyprien sont invités à 19h00 !


Dorothée Pousséo :

Samantha (Until Dawn), Tracer (Overwatch), Diana (Martin Mystère), Vanellope (Les Mondes de Ralph), Dee Dee (Le Laboratoire de Dexter), Hello Kitty, Nana (Tom tom & Nana), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn/Jane Porter), Mary-Kate et Ashely Olsen, etc...

Benoit Allemane :

Morgan Freeman, Baloo (Super Baloo), Charlie le Coq (Looney Tunes), Zeus (Hercules Disney), Le grand prêtre Magin (Gurren Lagann), Narrateur dans beaucoup de medias (Alone in the Dark, Medievil, Tearaway, Breaking Bad, etc...), Kain (Legacy of Kain), Rost (Horizon Zero Dawn), Yen Sid (Epic Mickey, Kingdom Hearts), Grougaloragran (Wakfu), Jean Louis la chaussette (Joueur du Grenier), etc...




/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/23/2021 at 05:56 PM by sora78
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo