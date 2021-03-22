profile
kyuta
14
Likes
Likers
kyuta
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1
visites since opening : 210328
kyuta > blog
Les éditeurs japonais déposent plein de titres
Plusieurs éditeurs japonais vient de déposer beaucoup de marques entre potentiels nouveaux titres et moteurs graphiques, ainsi SEGA a déposé trois titres :

“Horia Tale“

“Lost Judgment“

“Sega Music“

dont le deuxième pourrait être une suite de JUDGEMENT

SQUARE ENIX :

“The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story“

“Haru Yukite Retrotica“

Koei Tecmo Games :

“Katana Engine“

Konami :

“The Keisatsukan”

Amanita :

“Catboy Paradise“

“Neko Works“

“Nekoyome“
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/22/2021 at 07:40 PM by kyuta
    comments (10)
    chiotgamer posted the 03/22/2021 at 07:43 PM
    C'est parce qu'ils vont tous les 4 se faire racheter par microsoft
    altendorf posted the 03/22/2021 at 07:47 PM
    Aucun rapport avec Judgment pour le coup. Au Japon, le jeu s’appel Judge Eyes. Le dépôt de marque est pour le Japon donc c’est plus un titre pour un nouveau jeu.
    sora78 posted the 03/22/2021 at 07:53 PM
    25 ans de persona cette année et j'aimerais avoir des news de Project Re Fantasy
    ravyxxs posted the 03/22/2021 at 08:14 PM
    sora78 Si ça existe ,ça se trouve c'est juste un mirage vous vous êtes fait avoir
    birmou posted the 03/22/2021 at 08:18 PM
    Ça pu le mobile.
    sora78 posted the 03/22/2021 at 08:23 PM
    ravyxxs tu veux mourir ?

    Si y a bien un studio en qui j'ai confiance aujourd'hui c'est Atlus et plus particulièrement en la team de Studio Zero

    Le combo Katsura Hoshino, Shigenori Soejima et Shoji Meguro
    Très impatient de voir le prochain Persona de P-Studio aussi mais il va falloir attendre.
    opthomas posted the 03/22/2021 at 09:00 PM
    J'attends toujours des infos sur Sonic pour ses 30 ans
    wu posted the 03/22/2021 at 09:21 PM
    Koei 100% musuo
    metroidvania posted the 03/22/2021 at 09:42 PM
    Ca fait rêver
    burningcrimson posted the 03/22/2021 at 10:13 PM
    Bon ben j'abandonne pour Konami
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo