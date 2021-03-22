Plusieurs éditeurs japonais vient de déposer beaucoup de marques entre potentiels nouveaux titres et moteurs graphiques, ainsi SEGA a déposé trois titres :
“Horia Tale“
“Lost Judgment“
“Sega Music“
dont le deuxième pourrait être une suite de JUDGEMENT
SQUARE ENIX :
“The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story“
“Haru Yukite Retrotica“
Koei Tecmo Games :
“Katana Engine“
Konami :
“The Keisatsukan”
Amanita :
“Catboy Paradise“
“Neko Works“
“Nekoyome“
Si y a bien un studio en qui j'ai confiance aujourd'hui c'est Atlus et plus particulièrement en la team de Studio Zero
Le combo Katsura Hoshino, Shigenori Soejima et Shoji Meguro
Très impatient de voir le prochain Persona de P-Studio aussi mais il va falloir attendre.