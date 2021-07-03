Ventes en physique uniquement
Chiffres arrêtés avant la sortie de Mario 3D Wolrd.
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,625,026
2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,145,903
3. Pokemon Sword/Shield – 3,955,554
4. Splatoon 2 – 3,771,338
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,656,140
6. Ring Fit Adventure – 2,346,098
7. Super Mario Odyssey – 2,208,475
8. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,846,039
9. Super Mario Party – 1,818,405
10. Minecraft – 1,806,925
11. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 1,772,856
12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 1,771,235
13. Super Mario Maker 2 – 1,065,261
14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 1,031,494
15. Kirby Star Allies – 878,800
16. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 745,825
17. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 630,909
18. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 572,215
19. Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 566,909
20. Dragon Quest XI S – 560,075
21. Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 555,345
22. Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 536,209
23. 1-2 Switch – 483,430
24. Mario Tennis Aces – 479,866
25. ARMS – 461,056
26. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 376,481
27. Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 363,759
28. Pokken Tournament DX – 344,201
29. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 341,519
30. Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 323,562
31. Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 308,893
32. Paper Mario: The Origami King – 305,603
33. Yo-kai Watch 4 – 303,978
34. Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 300,027
35. eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 284,876
Chiffres digitaux non forcement à jour.
9.39 Animal Crossing New Horizon [Nintendo] - NS (6.67 + 2.72 DG)
5.23 Super Smash Bros Ultimate for Switch [Nintendo] - NS (4.18 + 1.05 DG)
5.18 Pokémon Sword & Shield [Nintendo] - NS (3.97 + 0.21 E&B pass + 1.00 DG)
4.61 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Nintendo] - NS (3.70 + 0.92 DG)
4.59 Splatoon 2 [Nintendo] - NS (3.79 + 0.80 DG)
2.69 Momotaro densetsu [Konami] - NS (1.98 + 0.71 dg)
2.51 Super Mario Odyssey [Nintendo] - NS (2.21 + 0.30 DG)
2.44 Ring Fit Adventure [Nintendo] - NS (uniquement en ph)
2.24 Minecraft [Mojang] - NS (1.84 + 0.40 DG)
2.22 Pokemon Let's Go [Nintendo] - NS (1.72 + 0.50)
2.11 Super Mario Party [Nintendo] - NS (1.81 + 0.30 DG)
2.00 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [Nintendo] - NS (1.75 + 0.25 DG) + 0.16 WiiU = 2.16
1.40 Super Mario Maker 2 [Nintendo] - NS (1.10 + 0.30 DG)
1.26 Clubhouse Games: 51 [Nintendo] - NS (0.66 + 0.60 dg)
1.22 New Super Mario Bros U DX [Nintendo] - NS (1.02 + 0.20 dg)
1.08 Kirby star allies [Nintendo] - NS (0.88 + 0.20 dg)
1.03 Super Mario 3D All Stars [Nintendo] - NS (0.56 + 0.47 dg)
0.95 Luigi's Mansion 3 [Nintendo] - NS (0.75 + 0.20 dg)
0.74 Pikmin 3 DX [Nintendo] - NS (0.54 + 0.20 DG)
0.42ph Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury [Nintendo] - NS
guchisan il s'est surtout vendu en occident.
Dire que c'est chiffres (plus de 4 millions) étaient à une époque uniquement possible pour des phénomènes comme Dragon Quest et Monster Hunter (voir Mario Bros).
guchisan Rien d'anormal pour Astrla Chain (malheureusement), il a du atteindre les 100K exemplaires vendus au japon dans la douleur.
A l'image de Xenoblade, ces jeux là se vendent nettement mieux en dehors du japon.
Pour Astral Chain, il s'agit aussi d'une nouvelle IP... pas évident de s'imposer
kiryukazuma J'y réponds un peu plus haut pour Xenoblade