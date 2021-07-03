Charts

Ventes en physique uniquementChiffres arrêtés avant la sortie de Mario 3D Wolrd.1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,625,0262. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,145,9033. Pokemon Sword/Shield – 3,955,5544. Splatoon 2 – 3,771,3385. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,656,1406. Ring Fit Adventure – 2,346,0987. Super Mario Odyssey – 2,208,4758. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,846,0399. Super Mario Party – 1,818,40510. Minecraft – 1,806,92511. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 1,772,85612. Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 1,771,23513. Super Mario Maker 2 – 1,065,26114. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 1,031,49415. Kirby Star Allies – 878,80016. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 745,82517. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 630,90918. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 572,21519. Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 566,90920. Dragon Quest XI S – 560,07521. Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 555,34522. Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 536,20923. 1-2 Switch – 483,43024. Mario Tennis Aces – 479,86625. ARMS – 461,05626. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 376,48127. Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 363,75928. Pokken Tournament DX – 344,20129. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 341,51930. Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 323,56231. Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 308,89332. Paper Mario: The Origami King – 305,60333. Yo-kai Watch 4 – 303,97834. Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 300,02735. eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 284,876