Famistu - Top 35 software Switch depuis le lancement
Charts


Ventes en physique uniquement
Chiffres arrêtés avant la sortie de Mario 3D Wolrd.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,625,026
2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 4,145,903
3. Pokemon Sword/Shield – 3,955,554
4. Splatoon 2 – 3,771,338
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3,656,140
6. Ring Fit Adventure – 2,346,098
7. Super Mario Odyssey – 2,208,475
8. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,846,039
9. Super Mario Party – 1,818,405
10. Minecraft – 1,806,925
11. Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu / Eevee – 1,772,856
12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 1,771,235
13. Super Mario Maker 2 – 1,065,261
14. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 1,031,494
15. Kirby Star Allies – 878,800
16. Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 745,825
17. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 630,909
18. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – 572,215
19. Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 566,909
20. Dragon Quest XI S – 560,075
21. Super Mario 3D All-Stars – 555,345
22. Pikmin 3 Deluxe – 536,209
23. 1-2 Switch – 483,430
24. Mario Tennis Aces – 479,866
25. ARMS – 461,056
26. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – 376,481
27. Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch – 363,759
28. Pokken Tournament DX – 344,201
29. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – 341,519
30. Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 323,562
31. Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 308,893
32. Paper Mario: The Origami King – 305,603
33. Yo-kai Watch 4 – 303,978
34. Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 300,027
35. eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 284,876
    posted the 03/07/2021 at 06:51 PM by darkshao
    darkshao posted the 03/07/2021 at 07:02 PM
    Si on prend en compte les chiffres digitaux
    Chiffres digitaux non forcement à jour.

    9.39 Animal Crossing New Horizon [Nintendo] - NS (6.67 + 2.72 DG)
    5.23 Super Smash Bros Ultimate for Switch [Nintendo] - NS (4.18 + 1.05 DG)
    5.18 Pokémon Sword & Shield [Nintendo] - NS (3.97 + 0.21 E&B pass + 1.00 DG)
    4.61 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe [Nintendo] - NS (3.70 + 0.92 DG)
    4.59 Splatoon 2 [Nintendo] - NS (3.79 + 0.80 DG)
    2.69 Momotaro densetsu [Konami] - NS (1.98 + 0.71 dg)
    2.51 Super Mario Odyssey [Nintendo] - NS (2.21 + 0.30 DG)
    2.44 Ring Fit Adventure [Nintendo] - NS (uniquement en ph)
    2.24 Minecraft [Mojang] - NS (1.84 + 0.40 DG)
    2.22 Pokemon Let's Go [Nintendo] - NS (1.72 + 0.50)
    2.11 Super Mario Party [Nintendo] - NS (1.81 + 0.30 DG)
    2.00 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [Nintendo] - NS (1.75 + 0.25 DG) + 0.16 WiiU = 2.16
    1.40 Super Mario Maker 2 [Nintendo] - NS (1.10 + 0.30 DG)
    1.26 Clubhouse Games: 51 [Nintendo] - NS (0.66 + 0.60 dg)
    1.22 New Super Mario Bros U DX [Nintendo] - NS (1.02 + 0.20 dg)
    1.08 Kirby star allies [Nintendo] - NS (0.88 + 0.20 dg)
    1.03 Super Mario 3D All Stars [Nintendo] - NS (0.56 + 0.47 dg)

    0.95 Luigi's Mansion 3 [Nintendo] - NS (0.75 + 0.20 dg)
    0.74 Pikmin 3 DX [Nintendo] - NS (0.54 + 0.20 DG)
    0.42ph Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury [Nintendo] - NS
    guchisan posted the 03/07/2021 at 07:17 PM
    Ben merde alors même pas astral chain
    fretide posted the 03/07/2021 at 07:28 PM
    Mario Mario zelda Mario Mario pokemon pokemon Mario trucmuche Mario Mario Mario
    kevisiano posted the 03/07/2021 at 07:35 PM
    fretide t'as oublié Mario
    rockin posted the 03/07/2021 at 07:36 PM
    Smash Bros ultimate + que Pokémon !
    kidicarus posted the 03/07/2021 at 07:52 PM
    14 million seller au Japon, c'est fort.

    guchisan il s'est surtout vendu en occident.
    xenofamicom posted the 03/07/2021 at 08:23 PM
    darkshao Smash Bros, c'est 5 millions rien qu'au Japon?? J'ai jamais vraiment fais attention, mais c'est vraiment énorme

    Dire que c'est chiffres (plus de 4 millions) étaient à une époque uniquement possible pour des phénomènes comme Dragon Quest et Monster Hunter (voir Mario Bros).


    guchisan Rien d'anormal pour Astrla Chain (malheureusement), il a du atteindre les 100K exemplaires vendus au japon dans la douleur.
    A l'image de Xenoblade, ces jeux là se vendent nettement mieux en dehors du japon.

    Pour Astral Chain, il s'agit aussi d'une nouvelle IP... pas évident de s'imposer
    cyr posted the 03/07/2021 at 08:38 PM
    darkshao j'aimerais bien avoir juste les 10 titre les mieux vendu des autres consoles pour contrasté. La Japon appartient à Nintendo depuis la DS...
    cyr posted the 03/07/2021 at 08:40 PM
    darkshao pourquoi on a pas les chiffres digitaux ? C'est pourtant les données les plus facile à avoir. Quand tu distribue du physique, tu sait combien tu a livrer, mais tu sait pas combien reste sur les rayons a l'instant T.
    axlenz posted the 03/07/2021 at 08:54 PM
    kevisiano fretide un top du genre pour PS4/Xbox donnerait Fifa Fifa Call of Fifa Fifa GTA V GTA V Fifa trucmuche Call of Call of Fifa donc bon....
    sultano posted the 03/07/2021 at 09:07 PM
    10 jeux tiers, pas mal du tout !
    guchisan posted the 03/07/2021 at 09:09 PM
    xenofamicom après qu'ils vendent plein de Mario ça ne me dérange si ça peut permettre de financer de nouveaux projets de ce genre là
    kiryukazuma posted the 03/07/2021 at 09:10 PM
    ou sont les Xenoblade !!!!!??
    xenofamicom posted the 03/07/2021 at 09:13 PM
    guchisan Rien n'obligeait Nintendo à financer un jeu comme Astral Chain, et pourtant ils l'ont fait. Je pense qu'ils se rendent compte qu'ils doivent proposer des jeux de types différents...


    kiryukazuma J'y réponds un peu plus haut pour Xenoblade
