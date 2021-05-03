profile
negan
52
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 44
visites since opening : 622621
negan > blog
Microsoft X Bethesda c'est officiel !


Le site Providence Equity viens de classé l'accord ZeniMax comme «réalisé», Cela signifierait que l'accord ZeniMax x Microsoft a été conclu.






    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:11 PM by negan
    comments (3)
    shigerumawa posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:17 PM
    y'avais pas des avocats qui avaient demandés de mettre en suspens ? ils n'auraient pas eu gain de cause alors.
    nobleswan posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:24 PM
    Yeah !
    kleoo posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:24 PM
    Au suivant
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo