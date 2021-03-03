accueil
profile
267
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
409
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
[Préco] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade + 10€ en CC
Le jeu Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade passe à 79.99€ avec 10€ en CC.
FNAC
10€ en CC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSearch%3Dfinal%2BFantasy%2BVII%2BRemake%2BIntergrade%26SCat%3D0%25211%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/03/2021 at 06:21 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
16
)
mugimando
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:24 PM
C'est méga cher !
walterwhite
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:28 PM
Je meurs !
corium
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:28 PM
Eh bien purée ils se font pas chier!
kwentyn
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:35 PM
Franchement, vu la gueule des améliorations, c'est honteux
lastboss
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:35 PM
En dessous de 99,99€ je n’achète pas.
shinz0
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:36 PM
goldmen33
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:39 PM
les fumiers!
vfries
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:40 PM
J'attendais 60€ en cc ...
Prenez la version ps4, elle va baisser avec cette version.
kwentyn
l'éclairage semble meilleur, pour les textures j'ai encore un doute.
51love
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:40 PM
Est ce qu'il y aura un prix pour l'upgrade et le DLC ?
Car bon ils vont se saborder eux même sinon à offrir la version PS4 à ceux qui ont le PS+.
Ça ferait tres cher alors que bcp vont en profiter gratuitement dans pas longtemps.
Après à 20 ou 30e max la version integrade pour ceux qui ont déjà la version PS4 why not..
xenaporth2
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:41 PM
L'update est gratuit et le DLC solo est a 20Euros
vfries
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:45 PM
51love
la version ps+ ne peut pas avoir l'upgrade.
Sinon, elle est gratuite pour ceux qui ont acheté le jeu.
Le dlc est à 20€, ce qui est très cher pour le peu de contenu du jeu.
51love
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:51 PM
vfries
Oui c'est ce qui est ridicule.. ne pas filer l'upgrade gratuite sur le PS+ c'est déjà grotesque en soit.
Mais si au moins on peut upgrader vers intergrade.
Le problème est que Sony n'offre pas les jeux du PS+. Donc payer un DLC pour un jeu qui au final ne nous appartient pas vraiment si on stop l abonnement c'est très très moyen..
kwentyn
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:54 PM
vfries
oui mais c'est franchement pas dingue, j'ai hâte de voir les taudis par ex mais ca sent la fainéantise quand même
Après j'ai la version ps4 donc je paierai pas mais vu le peu de travail ils pourraient faire un effort sur le prix
stampead
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 06:59 PM
Franchement quelqu'un sais si les jeux a 80 euros se vendent bien actuellement ? j'éspère que non!
bladagun
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 07:08 PM
Donc en gros vaut mieux prendre la version ps4 pas cher et acheter le dlc 20e et download la version Ps5 gratos ??!!!
dungas73
posted
the 03/03/2021 at 07:45 PM
Les jap ce sont des maîtres quenellier
Ils passent même l’épaule
