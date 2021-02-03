ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Restock] Resident Evil Village Collector's Edition
Petit restock du collector de Resident Evil Village pour 270€



A l'intérieur nous retrouverons :

-le jeu
-La figurine
-Un artbook
-Des DLC's
-Un Steelbook
-Un Map en tissu

Amazon 270€
https://amzn.to/30aiDXn
    posted the 03/02/2021 at 09:34 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    yukilin posted the 03/02/2021 at 10:15 AM
    Plus jamais de collector pour moi. Seul le jeu m'intéresse.
    L'artbook peut être sympa ceci dit, mais c'est souvent vendu seul aussi.
    calite posted the 03/02/2021 at 10:20 AM
    yukilin Y a des collectors qui valent la peine. J'avais pris celui de smash bros ultimate avec la manette gamecube et l'adaptateur par exemple.
    yukilin posted the 03/02/2021 at 10:31 AM
    calite : Si on est réellement intéressé par certains contenus ou qu'ils sont pour le coup utile comme une manette, c'est surement mieux oui.
    Je disais ça juste de mon point de vue surtout. Je ne suis pas collectionneur dans l'âme, ça me sert à rien.
    calite posted the 03/02/2021 at 10:42 AM
    yukilin Pareil pour moi
    vfries posted the 03/02/2021 at 10:45 AM
    Sûrement une figurine bien sale. J'ai encore le souvenir de the Witcher 3 et son Geralt à la tête fondue... Au final ça reste dans l'emballage.

    yukilin Oui et les artbook achetés seuls sont souvent plus complets .
    yukilin posted the 03/02/2021 at 10:46 AM
    vfries : ça c'est clair, très souvent
