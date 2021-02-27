profile
Fortnite
obi69
obi69
[Fortnite]C'est bon JPP
Après le Predator, Ryu et Chun Li, Honda transformé en ballon...



    tags : alien fornite ripley
    posted the 02/27/2021 at 02:24 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    jf17 posted the 02/27/2021 at 02:26 PM
    Je valide l'article uniquement pour le gif d'une série culte
    shinz0 posted the 02/27/2021 at 02:27 PM
    Ils veulent séduire un public plus âgés ou quoi ?
