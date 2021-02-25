profile
Bloodborne
name : Bloodborne
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 5 (online)
european release date : 03/25/2015
Bloodborne : une maintenance des serveurs la semaine prochaine...
Exclusivités Playstation



C'est surement rien mais pourquoi ça juste avant le State Of Play... surement pour accueillir les futurs joueurs PS5 et enfin patché le jeu pour du 4K / 60FPS

Ou pour accueillir les futurs joueurs PC



    posted the 02/25/2021 at 05:41 PM by sora78
    comments
    kinectical posted the 02/25/2021 at 05:44 PM
    Update next gen SVPPPPP
    cobrasnake posted the 02/25/2021 at 05:45 PM
    updaaaaaaaaaate
    altendorf posted the 02/25/2021 at 05:47 PM
    Rien du tout oui
    whookid posted the 02/25/2021 at 05:48 PM
    Juste un 60fps c'est la news de l'année pour moi
    dalbog posted the 02/25/2021 at 05:51 PM
    Sans frame pacing et c'est la fête.
    Le seul défaut du jeu
    lastboss posted the 02/25/2021 at 05:56 PM
    60 fps ps5 please
    Je voulais le refaire y a deux semaines après avoir mis dark soûls 3, et fini trois fois Demon soûls mais c’était injouable
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/25/2021 at 06:00 PM
    LE JEU SUR PC !
