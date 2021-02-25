accueil
name :
Bloodborne
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
1 à 5 (online)
european release date :
03/25/2015
sora78
all
Exclusivités PS4
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
Exclusivités Playstation
Kingdom Hearts
Bloodborne : une maintenance des serveurs la semaine prochaine...
Exclusivités Playstation
C'est surement rien mais pourquoi ça juste avant le State Of Play... surement pour accueillir les futurs joueurs PS5 et enfin patché le jeu pour du 4K / 60FPS
Ou pour accueillir les futurs joueurs PC
/
-
0
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
lastboss
posted the 02/25/2021 at 05:41 PM by
sora78
comments (
7
)
kinectical
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 05:44 PM
Update next gen SVPPPPP
cobrasnake
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 05:45 PM
updaaaaaaaaaate
altendorf
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 05:47 PM
Rien du tout oui
whookid
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 05:48 PM
Juste un 60fps c'est la news de l'année pour moi
dalbog
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 05:51 PM
Sans frame pacing et c'est la fête.
Le seul défaut du jeu
lastboss
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 05:56 PM
60 fps ps5 please
Je voulais le refaire y a deux semaines après avoir mis dark soûls 3, et fini trois fois Demon soûls mais c’était injouable
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/25/2021 at 06:00 PM
LE JEU SUR PC !
