articles : 4268
visites since opening : 4978672
Joy con Zelda en préco
Les joy con Zelda sont de retour à la Fnac, j'efface dès que c'est en rupture




    posted the 02/23/2021 at 04:15 PM by leblogdeshacka
    smashfan posted the 02/23/2021 at 04:20 PM
    déjà épuisé impossible à preco ! relou
    leonsilverburg posted the 02/23/2021 at 04:21 PM
    Mince !!! Déjà épuisé.....
    suzukube posted the 02/23/2021 at 04:22 PM
    smashfan leonsilverburg Je vous les vends 120€ les amis, 10% de réduction avec le code "gkyo"
    smashfan posted the 02/23/2021 at 04:27 PM
    quand je vois déjà les prix sur Ebay..
    liberty posted the 02/23/2021 at 04:34 PM
    smashfan leonsilverburg smashfan Mais what ca va spéculer sur les Joycons aussi ?
    leonsilverburg posted the 02/23/2021 at 04:36 PM
    liberty Moi pas, j'achète et ça bouge pas de chez moi !
    axlenz posted the 02/23/2021 at 04:38 PM
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/23/2021 at 04:43 PM
    Avec le joycon drift plus jamais j’en achète.
    Du moins tant que les soucis aura pas été résolu.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 02/23/2021 at 04:44 PM
    Suzukube Axlenz
