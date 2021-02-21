profile
Nintendo
159
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3600
visites since opening : 4895818
nicolasgourry > blog
Prix intéressant (45€) : Monster Hunter Rise / Zelda SS HD / Mario Golf...
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/21/2021 at 12:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    axlenz posted the 02/21/2021 at 12:52 PM
    Tu me trouves ce Skyward Sword HD sur Switch à 15e et je prend
    nyseko posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:00 PM
    axlenz Attend qu'il soit offert sur le Epic Game Store !!!!
    jowy14 posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:02 PM
    Les 2 premiers les valent, Bravely et Monster Hunter, pour les 3 autres c’est encore trop cher pour ce que c’est
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:05 PM
    Tu touches une commission Nicolasgourry pour faire de la promo pour Auchan ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:08 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr Non, je regardes juste ceux qui ont un prix "correct", comme le fait que j'ai pas d'action chez Nintendo
    nakata posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:21 PM
    A quand No More Heroes 3 chez Fnac avec une remise adhérent ?
    guchisan posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:23 PM
    Avec Leclerc, les prix seront en dessous de 45€. J'ai eu le Mario 3D World à 44,49€
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:24 PM
    Nakata Demande à Nintendalerts sur Twitter. Il arrive souvent à obtenir des remises adhérents de 5 ou 10€ pour les jeux tiers Switch en précommande.
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:27 PM
    Dac Nicolasgourry ! Ben en tout cas pour ma part je trouve que les meilleurs plans précommandes jeux vidéo c'est le plus souvent à la FNAC (dont je ne suis pas VRP je précise !) car Monter Hunter Rise est à 34,99€ par exemple si tu es adhérent, tout comme l'était Super Mario World + Bowser's Fury. Tu paies 49,99€ au moment de régler ton panier, tu as un steelbook offert (bon ça je m'en fous mais ça peut se revendre à la rigueur) et 15€ de bons d'achats offerts avec ta commande. Je considère donc que le jeu est à 34,99€ car les 15€ seront en moins sur le prochain jeu acheté. C'est bénef car lors de la commande suivante il y aura encore 5, 10 ou 15€ (le plus souvent 10€) de bons d'achats offerts avec la future précommande. Désolé pour le pavé mais t'as capté le raisonnement je pense !
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:29 PM
    (c'était ce que je vous avais dis à Randyofmana & toi la dernière fois pour Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury mais cette fois ci mieux expliqué)
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:36 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr oui j'ai comprit ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo