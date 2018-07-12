profile
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
51
Likers
name : Super Smash Bros Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (local et online)
european release date : 12/07/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
xenofamicom
21
Likes
Likers
xenofamicom
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 212
visites since opening : 382044
xenofamicom > blog
Sakurai défend le choix de Pyra (à sa manière)


    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    teel, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:36 AM by xenofamicom
    comments (3)
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:45 AM
    testament posted the 02/21/2021 at 01:59 AM
    Il manque Goku.
    suzukube posted the 02/21/2021 at 02:15 AM
    J'suis PTDR la commu est trop bête
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo