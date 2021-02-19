profile
Overwatch 2
0
Likers
name : Overwatch 2
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
82
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 908
visites since opening : 1592998
sora78 > blog
all
La Blizzconlive est en direct !
Jeux Multiplateformes



/ - 0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/19/2021 at 09:57 PM by sora78
    comments (3)
    liberty posted the 02/19/2021 at 09:59 PM
    L'Electro mais rien a voir avec Blizzard
    J'espère de bonne nouvelle coté Blizzard
    liberty posted the 02/19/2021 at 10:04 PM
    MERCI POUR LE POGNON DEPUIS 30 ANS
    liberty posted the 02/19/2021 at 10:14 PM
    Et une collection de 3 jeux des années 90 , sympa
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo