Famitsu



Top Jeux:



01.[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 250,018 (New)

02.[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 46,638 (1,892,677 )

03.[NSW] Little Nightmares II (Nintendo, 02/10/21) – 24,470 (New)

04.[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 24,261 (2,370,359 )

05.[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 16,379 (6,641,405 )

06.[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17 ) – 16,354 (3,672,494 )

07.[PS4] Little Nightmares II (Nintendo, 02/10/21 ) – 11,163 (New)

08.[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 10,139 (1,817,064 )

09.[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 10,087 (4,155,990 )

10.[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19 ) – 8,324 (3,963,878 )





Top Console:



1.Switch – 109 615 (18 413 863 )

2.PlayStation 5 – 22 336 (305 054 )

3.PlayStation 4 – 4,392 (7,758,148 )

4.New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 797 (1,155,215 )

5.PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 554 (58,930 )