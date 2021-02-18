Famitsu
Top Jeux:
01.[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 250,018 (New)
02.[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 46,638 (1,892,677 )
03.[NSW] Little Nightmares II (Nintendo, 02/10/21) – 24,470 (New)
04.[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 24,261 (2,370,359 )
05.[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 16,379 (6,641,405 )
06.[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17 ) – 16,354 (3,672,494 )
07.[PS4] Little Nightmares II (Nintendo, 02/10/21 ) – 11,163 (New)
08.[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 10,139 (1,817,064 )
09.[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 10,087 (4,155,990 )
10.[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19 ) – 8,324 (3,963,878 )
Top Console:
1.Switch – 109 615 (18 413 863 )
2.PlayStation 5 – 22 336 (305 054 )
3.PlayStation 4 – 4,392 (7,758,148 )
4.New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 797 (1,155,215 )
5.PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 554 (58,930 )
tags :
posted the 02/18/2021 at 04:03 PM by newtechnix
PSP 20.01m distribuées
NS 18.88m distribuées (fin décembre) + Famitsu 0.87 Janvier & 0.20 Février = 19.95m
prochaine étape la PS1 (21.59m)