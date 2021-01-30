accueil
sussudio
blog
Dépistage rectal de zebi-19 en Chine
J'en peu plus les khey, j'en peu PLUS
Dépistage rectal en vigueur en Chine...putain de merde!!!! (oups)
posted the 01/30/2021 at 09:52 PM by
sussudio
comments (
2
)
axlenz
posted
the 01/30/2021 at 10:12 PM
En tout cas à coup sûre cette histoire de Covid restera dans les anals...
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/30/2021 at 10:27 PM
Si il y a bien une chose qui a réussi:
La destruction totale de la réputation de la chine. Si aujourd'hui un crétin veut aller la bas en vacances, il FAUT lui faire ce test rectal.
