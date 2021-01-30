profile
sussudio
164
Likes
Likers
sussudio
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 310
visites since opening : 1778980
sussudio > blog
Dépistage rectal de zebi-19 en Chine
J'en peu plus les khey, j'en peu PLUS

Dépistage rectal en vigueur en Chine...putain de merde!!!! (oups)

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/30/2021 at 09:52 PM by sussudio
    comments (2)
    axlenz posted the 01/30/2021 at 10:12 PM
    En tout cas à coup sûre cette histoire de Covid restera dans les anals...
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/30/2021 at 10:27 PM
    Si il y a bien une chose qui a réussi:

    La destruction totale de la réputation de la chine. Si aujourd'hui un crétin veut aller la bas en vacances, il FAUT lui faire ce test rectal.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo