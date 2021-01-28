PS5 3.40 - - PS4 113.60 - - X1 49.00 - - NS 68.30 - - 3DS 75.94
profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
darkshao
60
Likes
Likers
darkshao
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 47
visites since opening : 652102
darkshao > blog
all
Chart japon Famitsu - 4e semaine janvier 2021
Charts
Nintendo Switch +63% YoY


Software
[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 92,793 (1,710,394)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 36,489 (2,273,887)
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 27,237 (6,580,855)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 19,239 (3,620,938 )
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 13,316 (4,122,643)
[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 11,873 (1,786,687)
[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 11,410 (612,794)
[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 9,407 (3,753,205)
[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,847 (3,938,093)
[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 7,623 (1,805,240)


Hardware
Switch – 87,385 (14,877,202) + Switch Lite – 23,426 (3,224,391) / total 110,811 (18,101,593)
PlayStation 5 – 15,312 (245,957) + PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,036 (55,665) / total = 17,348 (301,622)
PlayStation 4 – 3,247 (7,746,690) + PlayStation 4 Pro – 16 (1,575,581) / total = 3,263 (9,322,271)
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 439 (1,153,006)
Xbox Series X – 386 (25,566) + Xbox Series S – 38 (6,685) / total = 424 (32,251)
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    amassous, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 01/28/2021 at 02:17 PM by darkshao
    comments (4)
    churos45 posted the 01/28/2021 at 02:23 PM
    Surprenant
    evasnake posted the 01/28/2021 at 02:24 PM
    Merci, mais tant qu'il n'y a pas de grosses sorties, ces chiffres n'intéressent plus personne
    wickette posted the 01/28/2021 at 02:32 PM
    hâte de voir MH Rise hehe
    wu posted the 01/28/2021 at 02:35 PM
    Les ventes PS5 sont un pu en dessous de la moyenne de la PS4 au même moment...en gros 20k ce qui s'explique par la pénurie.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo