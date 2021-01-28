Charts

Nintendo Switch +63% YoY





Software

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 92,793 (1,710,394)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 36,489 (2,273,887)

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 27,237 (6,580,855)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 19,239 (3,620,938 )

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 13,316 (4,122,643)

[NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 11,873 (1,786,687)

[NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 11,410 (612,794)

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 9,407 (3,753,205)

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,847 (3,938,093)

[NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 7,623 (1,805,240)





Hardware

Switch – 87,385 (14,877,202) + Switch Lite – 23,426 (3,224,391) / total 110,811 (18,101,593)

PlayStation 5 – 15,312 (245,957) + PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,036 (55,665) / total = 17,348 (301,622)

PlayStation 4 – 3,247 (7,746,690) + PlayStation 4 Pro – 16 (1,575,581) / total = 3,263 (9,322,271)

New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 439 (1,153,006)

Xbox Series X – 386 (25,566) + Xbox Series S – 38 (6,685) / total = 424 (32,251)