profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
408
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4250
visites since opening : 4889645
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Bon Plan] Carte mémoire Switch
Si vous aussi, vous êtes comme moi, en manque de mémoire sur votre Switch, il y a des promotions sympa.



La carte 128Go pour 25€

Amazon
https://amzn.to/2YbXM50
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/25/2021 at 09:34 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    micablo posted the 01/25/2021 at 10:41 PM
    Si vous avez été assez patients pour attendre jusqu'à maintenant, attendez une promo sur des cartes non estampillées nintendo. C'est les mêmes (ou encore mieux) et on peut facilement avoir le double de mémoire pour le même prix.
    suzukube posted the 01/25/2021 at 11:00 PM
    micablo J'ai une carte de 400Go et j'ai tellement de jeux dessus que j'ose même plus allumer ma console tellement ça me stresse.
    malroth posted the 01/25/2021 at 11:17 PM
    J'avais une 128Go que j'ai vite rempli.

    Du coup je me suis pris une 512 Go en promo à 58€ et c'est quand meme le top.

    Je l'avais pris chez Amazon.DE (allemagne)
    rockin posted the 01/25/2021 at 11:42 PM
    J'ai loupé la promo sur la 400 go ... J'attendrais ! J'ai le temps , encore un peu de place sur ma 128
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo