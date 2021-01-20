profile
[Soldes] c'est parti (en cours)
Bon c'est parti pour les soldes, j'espère qu'il y aura de bonnes choses !!


Amazon
Dynasty Warrior 4 Switch 18€
Super Mario 3D Land 13.70€
Vostok Inc. 3.000 - Limited Print Edition pour Switch 14.73€
Nioh 23€
Nioh Collector 51€
Fist of The North Star: Lost Paradise - Kenshiro Edition 25€
Concrete Genie 17.91€
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 27.16€
Super Trench Attack Just Limited 16.98€
Iron Harvest Collector's Edition (PC) 41.40€
Terminator Resistance One 18.46€
Kingdom of Amalur Collector's Edition 78€
Bard's Tale 4 Director's Cut 9.99€
Zoids Wild : Blast Unleashed 18.36€
Daemon X Machina 35€
Galak-z The Void + Skulls of the Shogun Bone-A-Fide Edition Platinium Pack 15€
Desperados 3 - Collector's Edition 68€
Dead Cells - Prisoner's Edition 79.99€
Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack 21.40€
Planescape : Torment : Icewind Dale : Collector's Pack pour PS4 69€
Destroy All Humans! - DNA Collector's Edition 80€
Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - F.U.N Edition 169.99€
Metal Max Xeno 19.15€
BlackSad: Under the Skin - Collector- 50€
Inertial Drift 20.35€
The Baldurs Gate - Enhanced Edition Collector's 64€
Nelke & The Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of The New World 22.46€
Detroit Become Human Collector's Edition (PC) 272€

FNAC
The Walking Dead Switch 10€
Pack 3 Amiibo Shovel Knight
[url=]Syberia 3 [/url] 12.50€
Marvel's Avengers Collector's Edition 154€
Captain Tsubasa Collector's Edition 89.99€
Our world is ended Edition Day One 10€
Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap 20€
Indivisible 15€
Anthem 6€
Journey to the Savage Planet 15€
NBA 2K20 Edition Légende 20€
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night 15€
Rocket Arena 4€
Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair 15€
Astérix et Obélix XXL2 Edition Collector 25€
Death Stranding 35
Disaster Report 4 : Summer Memories 30€
Iron Man VR 10€

Cdiscount
Ghost of Tsushima 29.99€
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/20/2021 at 07:52 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    pwyll posted the 01/20/2021 at 08:00 AM
    Leblogdeshacka Salut, ton lien super Mario 3D Land n'est pas bon.
    link571 posted the 01/20/2021 at 08:06 AM
    Ghost of Tsushima à 30€ sur Cdiscount et The Last of us 2 à 20€ aussi
    koriyu posted the 01/20/2021 at 08:30 AM
    Si seulement la totalité des chapitres de TWD était sortie sur Switch ;_;
    musm posted the 01/20/2021 at 08:54 AM
    Iron Man VR à 10€ sur la Fnac
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/20/2021 at 09:03 AM
    pwyll je corrige
    link571 je vais voir ça
    musm merci
    koriyu il n'y a pas une compile déjà sortie ?
