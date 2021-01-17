profile
Hitman 3
Hitman 3
Xbox Series X
Square Enix
IO Interactive
Infiltration
PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[Préco] Hitman 3 passe à 53€
[Préco] Hitman 3 passe à 53€
Bonne nouvelle, pour les fans de Hitman, Amazon propose le jeu au prix de 53€ au lieu de 70€ sur XBOX et PS5.



https://amzn.to/3sx2Dff
    minbox
    posted the 01/16/2021 at 11:09 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/17/2021 at 12:05 AM
    De toute façon j'ai beau adoré Hitman, 70 euros comme prix de base c'est du vol.
    Faudrait dire à IOI que Hitman c'est pas FIFA ou COD
    zekk posted the 01/17/2021 at 12:14 AM
    ouroboros4
    ostream posted the 01/17/2021 at 12:24 AM
    La douille est sur PC. Sur console on peut jouer à Hitman 1 et 2 (si vous les avez acheté) avec les améliorations du 3. Sur PC Hitman 3 est une exclu EGS et Hitman 2 n'est pas sur l'EGS...
    piratees posted the 01/17/2021 at 09:22 AM
    ostream

    quelle genre amélioration sur le 1 et 2 ?
