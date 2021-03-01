profile
Iso de Windows 10/Server 2019 en DL
J'ai un compte étudiant encore actif donc profiter de ces lien direct pour télécharger Windows 10 version 2004 et Windows Server 2019

Windows 10 version 2004

Anglais : http://dl.msdn.com/db/en_windows_10_consumer_editions_version_2004_x64_dvd_36d61c40.iso?t=ab52fc00-24ef-422f-92dc-7f5d9018a92f&e=1609681825&h=b75af5e5e97fa5b43e27dff0f1a933fe

Français : http://dl.msdn.com/db/fr_windows_10_consumer_editions_version_2004_x64_dvd_46ea156e.iso?t=3b51a21b-bc19-4556-bfab-23385866f84f&e=1609682091&h=62838cf1c452ce8697a898ea86295471

Windows Server 2019

Français : http://dl.msdn.com/db/fr_windows_server_2019_updated_sept_2019_x64_dvd_ee690913.iso?t=7b40e01f-bc8e-45d5-aa8e-bbb52a922ed0&e=1609682138&h=cff23b56a44078f93941f7274b324a35

Anglais : http://dl.msdn.com/db/en_windows_server_2019_updated_sept_2019_x64_dvd_199664ce.iso?t=2382da33-0cea-44e2-81c8-75c5ca2e4fb1&e=1609682184&h=0ff511d8c181de5fad2d0b61bb837edb

Pour ma part, j'utilise JAMAIS Windows 10. Je préfére Windows Server qui consomme moins de mémoire et permet plus de chose (les fameux rôles) et surtout n'est pas remplis de logiciels merdiques. C'est mon Windows favoris pour le gaming pour info.
    posted the 01/03/2021 at 11:58 AM by sussudio
    comments (2)
    liberty posted the 01/03/2021 at 12:08 PM
    Il ne faut pas des ''clés '' pour les utiliser ?
    sussudio posted the 01/03/2021 at 12:25 PM
    liberty Il faut toujours activer la licence mais vu le prix sur internet c'est quasi donné.
