J'ai un compte étudiant encore actif donc profiter de ces lien direct pour télécharger Windows 10 version 2004 et Windows Server 2019Pour ma part, j'utilise JAMAIS Windows 10. Je préfére Windows Server qui consomme moins de mémoire et permet plus de chose (les fameux rôles) et surtout n'est pas remplis de logiciels merdiques. C'est mon Windows favoris pour le gaming pour info.