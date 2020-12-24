profile
Jouer à TOUS les Jeux PS5 aux clavier/souris, c'est maintenant possible
via le XIM APEX (maj dispo depuis la semaine passée). ça fonctionne pour tous les jeux PS4 et PS5.

Pour pouvoir utiliser le XIM APEX, on doit obligatoirement brancher une manette sur le HUB et pour le moment, ce n'est pas possible avec la Dualsense (plus tard dans une MAJ). Du coup, en attendant, j'ai acheté une petite manette qui est compatible avec tout ça : Hori Mini Gamepad à 25€ (je l'utiliserai pour le Laptop également, donc ce n'est pas un achat inutile). Commandé hier soir, livré cette après midi (merci Amazon Prime)

PS : j'avais acheté le XIM APEX il y a quelque temps sur lbc 55€ de mémoire (vendu 140€ dans le commerce).

Je n'ai pas encore eu le temps de voir pour Cyberpunk, à tester prochainement donc !

Bonne fête à tous









    posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:35 PM by ioop
    comments (4)
    noad2 posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:41 PM
    Tu penses que les manettes ps4 fonctionnent avec ta méthode ?
    ioop posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:44 PM
    noad2 tu ne pourras pas jouer aux jeux ps5 avec la DS4 (et la Dualsense pas encore compatible)

    pour le moment ya que ça de compatible :

    ioop posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:46 PM
    noad2 tiens, le message des dev :


    ► PlayStation 5 Requirements
    Unlike support for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 where you use a DS4 and DS3 respectively as your console controller on your XIM APEX, PlayStation 5 support requires the use of specific 3rd party PlayStation 4 controllers (not a DS5, DS4, or DS3 controller).

    Most PS4 3rd party controller should work, however, the following controllers have been tested and known to work (remember to plug into port "..." on your hub):

    play Wired Compact
    Astro C40
    Horipad 4 FPS
    Hori Fighting Commander
    Hori Mini Gamepad (*)
    Mad Catz SFV Arcade Fightstick Alpha
    Nacon Pro Revolution V1/2/3
    Razer Raiju
    Vivitar LVLUP Gaming

    (*) May require the controller be connected to your hub after your XIM has been connected to your console in order for initialization to occur.

    If you try a different 3rd party controller, please let us know how it works so we can keep this list current. We will work to add support for non-functioning 3rd party controllers if we can.

    When creating Configs for your PlayStation 5, select PlayStation 4 in Manager as the console.
    ioop posted the 12/24/2020 at 03:55 PM
    bon d'ailleurs, petit HS, sachant que j'ai cette manette maintenant (compatible PC), ya un moyen de jouer à Among US via steam à la manette ???? si quelqu'un a une solution, merci
