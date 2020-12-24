via le XIM APEX (maj dispo depuis la semaine passée). ça fonctionne pour tous les jeux PS4 et PS5.Pour pouvoir utiliser le XIM APEX, on doit obligatoirement brancher une manette sur le HUB et pour le moment, ce n'est pas possible avec la Dualsense (plus tard dans une MAJ). Du coup, en attendant, j'ai acheté une petite manette qui est compatible avec tout ça : Hori Mini Gamepad à 25€ (je l'utiliserai pour le Laptop également, donc ce n'est pas un achat inutile). Commandé hier soir, livré cette après midi (merci Amazon Prime)PS : j'avais acheté le XIM APEX il y a quelque temps sur lbc 55€ de mémoire (vendu 140€ dans le commerce).Je n'ai pas encore eu le temps de voir pour Cyberpunk, à tester prochainement donc !Bonne fête à tous