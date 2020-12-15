accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un tigre
profile
5
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
greggy
,
sora78
,
linuxclan
,
aym
,
faremis
name :
Persona 5 Scramble : The Phantom Strikers
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Omega Force
genre :
action
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
406
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
amassous
,
link49
,
heracles
,
dx93
,
minx
,
playstation2008
,
spartan1985
,
sakonoko
,
sakura972
,
eldren
,
dragonquestparadise
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
badeuh
,
smashfan
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
momotaros
,
kyogamer
,
i8
,
lanni
,
moonster
,
w0nsul
,
snakeorliquid
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
,
ddog
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
lavignesony
,
frenchi
,
chipslike
,
7safer7sephiroth7
,
chiriusse
,
baalmung
,
inazumaeleven
,
calishnikov
,
cladstrife59
,
ratchet
,
diablass59
,
magium
,
jorostar
,
oziiriis
,
jordimin
,
fightere
,
tetsu
,
protozoa
,
musm
,
vfries
,
kevinsnow
,
goldmen33
,
sirozymandias
,
kldvb
,
erenkaneki
,
dai
,
davenor
,
aumaan
,
drake055
,
enkilvalentine
,
sephiroth07
,
ravyxxs
,
lookatz
,
tawara
,
icebergbrulant
,
alfb
,
maxleresistant
,
shanks
,
jaune
,
superken
,
plistter
,
soma67
,
mistermooh
,
chinoismasque
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
kurosagi7
,
hieuthao
,
jackiechan
,
milo42
,
kisukesan
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
keka
,
linkart
,
traveller
,
bliss02
,
mrbonus
,
slyder
,
e3payne
,
odv78
,
eraser
,
strifedcloud
,
voxen
,
svr
,
twins
,
cobrasnake
,
supasaiyajin
,
darkulqui
,
espiondu69
,
saram
,
nobleswan
,
mugimeddy
,
ootaniisensei
,
jenicris
,
liquidsnake66
,
mistervegas
,
neckbreaker71
,
niveforever
,
killia
,
marchand2sable
,
arquion
,
gauffreman
,
hayatevibritania
,
mikazaki
,
meteor
,
davydems
,
angelcloud
,
grievous32
,
miokyun
,
stardustx
,
tenebrae
,
kenpokan
,
genraltow
,
shincloud
,
scorpion
,
cijfer
,
rayzorx09
,
cliver
,
sorakairi86
,
2077
,
sojewsy
,
mikaou
,
ellegarden
,
cubia
,
waurius59
,
revans
,
gaunt
,
airzoom
,
noishe
,
elmax
,
balt
,
aros
,
poisonivy
,
0uy
,
olimar59
,
sora78
,
andrasseth
,
darker
,
spartiate14
,
whitepotatoes
,
wolftag2
,
onypsis
,
akiletour
,
rom
,
thesandwraith
,
meaculpaenvrai
,
loudiyi
,
ritalix
,
krusty79
,
idd
,
leechaerin
,
kirianu
,
rider288
,
sorakaminari
,
thegovernor
,
aiolia081
,
zenimar
,
iiii
,
narustorm
,
gat
,
neclord83
,
odyle54
,
lion93
,
fylen
,
clad80
,
myckes
,
kuroni
,
cedrich74
,
tzine
,
darksephiroth
,
60teraflops
,
legend83
,
shpouk
,
jabujabu62
,
coldy
,
clad057
,
loweakgraph
,
joueurdudimanche
,
sokan
,
snowbell
,
hatwa
,
evojink
,
nawak
,
galneryus
,
raioh
,
busta95
,
floflo
,
rike
,
rulian
,
pensador
,
foreach
,
rixlos
,
basile93
,
redrat97300
,
zaoo
,
harperb
,
kwathor
,
seraphh
,
soudis13
,
gaymer40
,
arkelath
,
gladiatorts
,
stefanpsp
,
choupiloutre
,
doupssy
,
samlokal
,
kamishra
,
youtube06
,
bullkass
,
ni2bo2
,
fearjc
,
nsixtyfour
,
walkix
,
nekopirate
,
sangotrunks
,
slooby
,
pepiotte
,
saintsaga
,
megaman87
,
squall294
,
angelsduck
,
rockin
,
nigel
,
daoko
,
oss137
,
josfer
,
darkvadd7
,
gally099
,
starrk
,
freddo935
,
rayznack
,
linkstar
,
vieuxsinge
,
fredone
,
koji9
,
fifine
,
suikoden
,
wickette
,
dedoc
,
tsume94
,
ktraxxx
,
redmi31
,
corrin
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
negan
,
biboys
,
sujetdelta
,
crimson7
,
fandenutella
,
waralex
,
shirosaki
,
furtifdor
,
noouns
,
smalfeur
,
sylphide
,
kpax69
,
runrunsekai
,
temporell
,
famimax
,
sultano
,
rkm18
,
apollokami
,
bigjunior
,
genjitakiya
,
shockadelica
,
ekibyo
,
pokute
,
op4
,
suzukube
,
darkou62
,
mitenso
,
malikay
,
linkudo
,
trungz
,
mizuki
,
thelastone
,
maxff9
,
lautrek
,
akirasan
,
kisukeronin
,
kenjushi
,
kevisiano
,
bustadu95
,
chameau
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
tolgafury
,
gareauxloups
,
narukamisan
,
gameup
,
siil
,
evilchris
,
micablo
,
fragdelapassion
,
pizza3fromage
,
naruto780
,
archesstat
,
davonizuka
,
benji54
,
nasidol
,
administrateur
,
kikoo31
,
arubizok
,
snk
,
h33ro95
,
hein
,
dooku
,
tompouss
,
romgamer6859
,
erosennin
,
allan333
,
link571
,
monz666
,
papichampote
,
cajp45
,
warminos
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
iglooo
,
l3andr3
,
yogfei
,
t0t0r067
,
chester
,
pyrogas
,
hijikatamayora13
,
zobiwan83
,
mystic
,
ostream
,
sadakoyamamura
,
barberousse
,
ioop
,
guchisan
,
toshiro
,
kayl
,
koriyu
,
zabuza
,
ocarinak
,
dude85
,
amario
,
flam
,
alexharris59
,
sunnytime
,
fuji
,
apejy
,
docteurdeggman
,
shashinmika
,
wazaaabi
,
bisba
,
djayce
,
asakk
,
darknova
,
l83
,
walterwhite
,
demon
,
dexterr62
,
matzel
,
lefab88
,
hyuga51
,
lilouenseptembre
,
hibito
,
patriciapereira
,
okagami
,
danceteria
,
segadream
,
krilinchauve
,
jowy14
,
greatteacheroni
,
mwaka971
,
kwak
,
hurri
,
xenofamicom
,
shirosp
,
cjmusashi
,
tidusx59
,
banananinja
,
fidelio
,
bobobiwan
,
hollowar
,
inferusredrum
,
neil
,
tsunayoshi
,
axlenz
,
minbox
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
yurius
,
yais9999
,
zoske
,
surveillance
,
populus
,
lolise
,
sid
,
kr16
,
finalyoz
,
sunlightize
,
link1983
,
bogsnake
,
zestarlight
,
mickurt
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4163
visites since opening :
4785214
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[Préco] Persona 5 Strikers un pin's offert + 5€ en CC
La Fnac offre un pin's pour toute préco du jeu Persona 5 Strikers sur Switch et PS4.
J'espère qu'une édition collector sera disponible pour le jeu, comme les deux précédents
FNAC
Un pins offert et 5€ en CC
Amazon
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3Dpersona%2B5%2Bstriker%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/15/2020 at 06:02 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
9
)
felx
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 06:23 PM
Je croise les doigts pour une belle édition collector également
innelan
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 06:29 PM
Du coup j'ai refais ma commande...
kevisiano
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 06:39 PM
L'offre est pourrie
tipik
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 07:03 PM
Sérieux un pins... Spa du foutage de gueule ça ? Sérieux j'espère une vrai version collector ou un steel book, bref un truc sympa et pas un pauvre pins. Sérieux spa ça qui va vous faire acheter à la fnac quand même ?
kevisiano
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 07:29 PM
tipik
je vais attendre avant de préco parce que là...
65€ Amazon
59€ Fnac
Je suis pas habitué à payer les jeux aussi cher
yanissou
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 08:36 PM
felx
tipik
je crois bien que c'est mort pour une stellbook édition ou collector ça sera que au usa, nous on aura juste les bonus de preco et ce pins
dooku
posted
the 12/16/2020 at 07:13 AM
Attention la Fnac, hyrule Warrior 2 avec le poster je la reçu 1 semaine après la sortie
yais9999
posted
the 12/16/2020 at 04:25 PM
je prendrai pas chez eux, KM fait chier avec leur partenariat à 2 balle....
sdkios
posted
the 12/17/2020 at 11:06 AM
Merci, j'ai préco au cas ou. J'annulerai si jamais une belle edition collector se pointe
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
65€ Amazon
59€ Fnac
Je suis pas habitué à payer les jeux aussi cher