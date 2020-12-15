profile
Persona 5 Scramble : The Phantom Strikers
name : Persona 5 Scramble : The Phantom Strikers
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
articles : 4163
visites since opening : 4785214
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Persona 5 Strikers un pin's offert + 5€ en CC
La Fnac offre un pin's pour toute préco du jeu Persona 5 Strikers sur Switch et PS4.




J'espère qu'une édition collector sera disponible pour le jeu, comme les deux précédents


FNAC Un pins offert et 5€ en CC
Amazon
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3Dpersona%2B5%2Bstriker%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    posted the 12/15/2020 at 06:02 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    felx posted the 12/15/2020 at 06:23 PM
    Je croise les doigts pour une belle édition collector également
    innelan posted the 12/15/2020 at 06:29 PM
    Du coup j'ai refais ma commande...
    kevisiano posted the 12/15/2020 at 06:39 PM
    L'offre est pourrie
    tipik posted the 12/15/2020 at 07:03 PM
    Sérieux un pins... Spa du foutage de gueule ça ? Sérieux j'espère une vrai version collector ou un steel book, bref un truc sympa et pas un pauvre pins. Sérieux spa ça qui va vous faire acheter à la fnac quand même ?
    kevisiano posted the 12/15/2020 at 07:29 PM
    tipik je vais attendre avant de préco parce que là...

    65€ Amazon
    59€ Fnac

    Je suis pas habitué à payer les jeux aussi cher
    yanissou posted the 12/15/2020 at 08:36 PM
    felx tipik je crois bien que c'est mort pour une stellbook édition ou collector ça sera que au usa, nous on aura juste les bonus de preco et ce pins
    dooku posted the 12/16/2020 at 07:13 AM
    Attention la Fnac, hyrule Warrior 2 avec le poster je la reçu 1 semaine après la sortie
    yais9999 posted the 12/16/2020 at 04:25 PM
    je prendrai pas chez eux, KM fait chier avec leur partenariat à 2 balle....
    sdkios posted the 12/17/2020 at 11:06 AM
    Merci, j'ai préco au cas ou. J'annulerai si jamais une belle edition collector se pointe
