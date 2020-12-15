accueil
articles :
4163
4163
visites since opening :
4785212
4785212
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[FNAC] Cartes bonifiés
C'est le retour des cartes Jackpots chez la FNAC
FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2F
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/15/2020 at 10:32 AM by
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (
11
)
ioop
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 10:41 AM
Non merci, les cadeaux, c'est déjà payé ! En plus avec la next gen en Novembre. Donc plus rien a acheter cette année !
De toute manière, chaque mois maintenant, ces cartes sont dispo ...
mooplol
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 11:06 AM
ioop
au moins ça permet à tous le monde d'en profiter car avec les rats qui en commandaient des dizaines ils en restaient rapidement plus
slyder
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 11:07 AM
Est-ce que ça marche en magasin physique, et pour la Switch ?
axlenz
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 11:33 AM
slyder
oui ça marche dans les magasins physique fnac et darty! Et pour ton cas ouais tu peux l'utiliser pour te prendre la Switch qui te reviendras donc à 260 euros au lieu de 300 euros via 2 cartes de 130 euros
suzukube
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 11:34 AM
ioop
wow j’ai rarement vu quelqu’un d’aussi égocentrique. GG.
gally099
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 11:35 AM
Cool, ça va me faire ma xbox serie x a 440 euros !
jeanouillz
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 11:38 AM
suzukube
pense aux scalpers qui ont totalement bloqué le marché traditionnel en commandant/revendant toutes les Ps5 à un marché plus riche (1000€ mini la console).
Niveau fils de puterie c'est pas mal.
Ça me rappelle les rats qui profitaient de la fin de Game pour acheter des consoles en masse et les revendres plus cher sur ebay ...
ioop
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 12:07 PM
suzukube
je parle pour mon cas ^^ j'ai l'habitude d'en acheter, les trois dernières offres, j'en ai acheté, pas cette fois ci
slyder
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 01:48 PM
axlenz
Merci bien de la réponse, hélas aucune Switch dans les Fnac et Darty aux alentours de chez moi
gally099
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 04:27 PM
slyder
c 'est valable jus qu'à la fin du mois après !
slyder
posted
the 12/15/2020 at 07:23 PM
gally099
c'est pour le Noël de mes ptites, donc c mort
