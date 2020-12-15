profile
[FNAC] Cartes bonifiés
C'est le retour des cartes Jackpots chez la FNAC




FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2F
    posted the 12/15/2020 at 10:32 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (11)
    ioop posted the 12/15/2020 at 10:41 AM
    Non merci, les cadeaux, c'est déjà payé ! En plus avec la next gen en Novembre. Donc plus rien a acheter cette année !

    De toute manière, chaque mois maintenant, ces cartes sont dispo ...
    mooplol posted the 12/15/2020 at 11:06 AM
    ioop au moins ça permet à tous le monde d'en profiter car avec les rats qui en commandaient des dizaines ils en restaient rapidement plus
    slyder posted the 12/15/2020 at 11:07 AM
    Est-ce que ça marche en magasin physique, et pour la Switch ?
    axlenz posted the 12/15/2020 at 11:33 AM
    slyder oui ça marche dans les magasins physique fnac et darty! Et pour ton cas ouais tu peux l'utiliser pour te prendre la Switch qui te reviendras donc à 260 euros au lieu de 300 euros via 2 cartes de 130 euros
    suzukube posted the 12/15/2020 at 11:34 AM
    ioop wow j’ai rarement vu quelqu’un d’aussi égocentrique. GG.
    gally099 posted the 12/15/2020 at 11:35 AM
    Cool, ça va me faire ma xbox serie x a 440 euros !
    jeanouillz posted the 12/15/2020 at 11:38 AM
    suzukube pense aux scalpers qui ont totalement bloqué le marché traditionnel en commandant/revendant toutes les Ps5 à un marché plus riche (1000€ mini la console).
    Niveau fils de puterie c'est pas mal.
    Ça me rappelle les rats qui profitaient de la fin de Game pour acheter des consoles en masse et les revendres plus cher sur ebay ...
    ioop posted the 12/15/2020 at 12:07 PM
    suzukube je parle pour mon cas ^^ j'ai l'habitude d'en acheter, les trois dernières offres, j'en ai acheté, pas cette fois ci
    slyder posted the 12/15/2020 at 01:48 PM
    axlenz Merci bien de la réponse, hélas aucune Switch dans les Fnac et Darty aux alentours de chez moi
    gally099 posted the 12/15/2020 at 04:27 PM
    slyder c 'est valable jus qu'à la fin du mois après !
    slyder posted the 12/15/2020 at 07:23 PM
    gally099 c'est pour le Noël de mes ptites, donc c mort
