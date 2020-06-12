TOTAL : Switch : 204 622 / PS5 : 11 893 / XSX-S : 1 622

Pour les plus impatients...

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 115,884 (588,310)
[NSW] Derby Stallion (Game Addict, 12/03/20) – 74,244 (New)
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 57,104 (6,103,801)
[PS4] Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (Koei Tecmo, 12/03/20) – 43,987 (New)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 40,176 (1,919,987)
[NSW] Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (Koei Tecmo, 12/03/20) – 30,643 (New)
[PS4] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 28,612 (New)
[NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei Tecmo, 11/20/20) – 23,276 (237,158 )
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 23,180 (3,312,638 )
[PS4] Densha de GO!! Hashirou Yamanote Sen (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 21,592 (New)

Switch – 167,088 (13,651,827)
Switch Lite – 37,534 (2,917,372)
PlayStation 5 – 7,514 (171,952)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,379 (41,376)
PlayStation 4 – 2,986 (7,683,367)
Xbox Series X – 1,388 (23,245)
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 463 (1,747,964)
Xbox Series S – 234 (61,888 )
PlayStation 4 Pro – 69 (1,575,308 )
New 3DS LL – 27 (5,888,873)
Xbox One X – 17 (21,032)
Xbox One S – 11 (93,699)