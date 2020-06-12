« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3459
visites since opening : 4681467
nicolasgourry > blog
Famitsu Sales: 11/30/20 – 12/6/20
Pour les plus impatients...

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 115,884 (588,310)
[NSW] Derby Stallion (Game Addict, 12/03/20) – 74,244 (New)
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 57,104 (6,103,801)
[PS4] Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (Koei Tecmo, 12/03/20) – 43,987 (New)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 40,176 (1,919,987)
[NSW] Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (Koei Tecmo, 12/03/20) – 30,643 (New)
[PS4] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 28,612 (New)
[NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Koei Tecmo, 11/20/20) – 23,276 (237,158 )
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 23,180 (3,312,638 )
[PS4] Densha de GO!! Hashirou Yamanote Sen (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 21,592 (New)

Switch – 167,088 (13,651,827)
Switch Lite – 37,534 (2,917,372)
PlayStation 5 – 7,514 (171,952)
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,379 (41,376)
PlayStation 4 – 2,986 (7,683,367)
Xbox Series X – 1,388 (23,245)
New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 463 (1,747,964)
Xbox Series S – 234 (61,888 )
PlayStation 4 Pro – 69 (1,575,308 )
New 3DS LL – 27 (5,888,873)
Xbox One X – 17 (21,032)
Xbox One S – 11 (93,699)

TOTAL : Switch : 204 622 / PS5 : 11 893 / XSX-S : 1 622


PS : J'effacerais ce soir l'article car l'article de Shanks sera en home.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    maxleresistant posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:51 PM
    Nintendo qui sort 2 jeux par an et occupe les charts. oklm.
    defcon5 posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:56 PM
    12 000 exemplaires, en plein mois de décembre pour une PS5 qui vient de sortir ? C'est quoi l'idée ? y'a pas de stocks ? Sony privilégie vraiment les usa et l'europe, ou bien ?
    elle faisait combien la PS4 en plein milieu de son 1er mois de décembre ?
    dono56 posted the 12/10/2020 at 02:59 PM
    Les ventes de la nouvelle gen au Japon sont catastrophiques ...
    birmou posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:00 PM
    maxleresistant Faut apprendre à compter alors.
    defcon5 posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:02 PM
    J'ai la réponse à ma question, c'est 68000 ventes, pour la PS4 pour la semaine du 8 décembre 2014. Mais bon, y'avait du stock, puisqu'elle était sortie en février....
    axlenz posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:02 PM
    dono56 les stocks... je parie que les chiffres vont remonter durant les semaines de Noël et du nouvel an
    dono56 posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:05 PM
    Les stocks ont le dos large, Sony aurait dû prévoir davantage de ps5, il faut juste se faire une raison, la ps5 risque de se vendre moins que la ps vita au Japon (6 millions). La ps5 n'est plus mis en avant dans son pays d'origine, c'est fort dommage
    altendorf posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:16 PM
    dono56 Il y a comme un truc qui s'appel le coronavirus
    godson posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:23 PM
    altendorf
    Le covid touche les USA beaucoup plus que le Japon est la ps5 est un succès labas donc la raison n'est pas le covid.
    altendorf posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:27 PM
    godson Tout comme c'est un succès au Japon avec des stocks limités, néanmoins tu ne peux pas surproduire avec le contexte actuel. Là où je peux être d'accord c'est sur l'affectation des stocks. Les plus gros ont été réservé aux USA et à l'Europe, là où la population est plus importante.
    draer posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:33 PM
    Y'a une erreur sur le total de Series S non?
    dono56 posted the 12/10/2020 at 03:35 PM
    Altendorf attention, l'Europe est un continent pas un pays, donc il n'est pas juste de comparer le Japon avec l'Europe, on devrait le comparer avec la France plutôt. Pour le covid, c'est justement l'effet inverse qui se produit, les consoles et le multimedia en général se vend beaucoup plus en raison du confinement. Problème de stock ou non, le Japon est délaissé dans tous les cas, malgré les dires de Sony, ce pays n'est plus leur priorité en termes de hardware console.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo