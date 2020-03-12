profile
Final Fantasy VIII à 22.99€ avec 5€ en CC
j'efface ça ce soir, dernier jour pour profiter des 5€ ou 10€ offerts en CC pour l'achat de Final Fantasy VIII ou Final Fantasy VII.




FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3DFinal%2BFantasy%2BVIII%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 12/03/2020 at 03:37 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    aros posted the 12/03/2020 at 03:51 PM
    Je n'ai qu'une chose à dire : Xbox Games Pass...
    vfries posted the 12/03/2020 at 04:07 PM
    aros
    osga posted the 12/03/2020 at 04:23 PM
    aros vfries je n'ai qu'une chose à dire "posséder" son jeu.
    gamergunz posted the 12/03/2020 at 04:37 PM
    Pourquoi FF9 n'est pas dans la compil ?
    cladstrife59 posted the 12/03/2020 at 04:52 PM
    gamergunz Il est sortie après, une boite est prévue en Asie, je pense qu'il va falloir attendre l'année prochaine pour qu'il sortie chez nous.
