articles :
4134
visites since opening :
4746321
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Final Fantasy VIII à 22.99€ avec 5€ en CC
j'efface ça ce soir, dernier jour pour profiter des 5€ ou 10€ offerts en CC pour l'achat de Final Fantasy VIII ou Final Fantasy VII.
FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3DFinal%2BFantasy%2BVIII%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
posted the 12/03/2020 at 03:37 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (5)
5
)
aros
posted
the 12/03/2020 at 03:51 PM
Je n'ai qu'une chose à dire : Xbox Games Pass...
vfries
posted
the 12/03/2020 at 04:07 PM
aros
osga
posted
the 12/03/2020 at 04:23 PM
aros
vfries
je n'ai qu'une chose à dire "posséder" son jeu.
gamergunz
posted
the 12/03/2020 at 04:37 PM
Pourquoi FF9 n'est pas dans la compil ?
cladstrife59
posted
the 12/03/2020 at 04:52 PM
gamergunz
Il est sortie après, une boite est prévue en Asie, je pense qu'il va falloir attendre l'année prochaine pour qu'il sortie chez nous.
