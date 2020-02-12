accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
0
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Little Nightmares II
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Tarsier Studios
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Nintendo Switch
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
14
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nekonoctis
,
tvirus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
jozen15
,
opthomas
,
radouane9999
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
blackninja
,
escobar
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
,
killia
,
mugimeddy
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
44
visites since opening :
704257
ioop
> blog
Préco du Jour, mon premier jeu en 2021
24,99€ mais peut être que pour ma part, le prix va passer à 19,99€ d'ici sa sortie ! La MAJ PS5 (qui sortira plus tard dans l'année) sera gratuite.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/02/2020 at 09:03 PM by
ioop
comments (
4
)
mercure7
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 09:06 PM
Du coup j'ai pas suivi, t'as mangé quoi ce soir ?
escobar
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 09:19 PM
mercure7
walterwhite
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 09:28 PM
Ah ouais tous les jours tu vas poser tes 3 sujets aussi inintéressants les uns que les autres...
nero67
posted
the 12/02/2020 at 09:32 PM
On exige un status pour chaque pêche posée !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo