articles : 4129
visites since opening : 4741556
leblogdeshacka > blog
Quelques bonnes affaires !!
Je suis en plein tri je trouve pas grand chose pour le moment,ais il y aura des mises à jour dans la journée !


Zavvi

Star Wars The Vintage Collection, Slave I de Boba Fett 99.99€ au lieu de 169.64€
Gant de l'Infini électronique articulé Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Avengers : Endgame 54.99€ au lieu de 112€
Figurine articulée Luke Skywalker (20 cm), Star Wars The Black Series Hyperreal – Hasbro 49.99€ au lieu de 88.99€
Casque Électronique The Avengers Hasbro Marvel Legends - Iron Man (Taille Réelle) 129.99€ au lieu de 158€
Casque impérial de Stormtrooper Star Wars Black Series Modificateur Voix 89.99€ au lieu de 112.99€
Hasbro
Hot Toy 30% de réduction
casque Beats 189.99€ au lieu de 338.99€
Blu-ray beaucoup de bonne promotion
Poké Ball
Nouveautés Réplique

Fnac
Minecraft Dungeon 9.99€
Amazon
Marvel's Avengers Collector's Edition
Fast & Furious 20€
Rage 2
Catherine Full Body PS4 20€
Catherine Full Body Switch
Ni No Kuni 1 & 2 22.99€
Final Fantasy VII Remake 26€
Death Stranding 25€
Project Cars 3 27€
The Falconeer 33€
Minecraft Dungeon 9.99€
    posted the 12/01/2020 at 11:49 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    dono56 posted the 12/01/2020 at 11:51 AM
    Petites erreurs semble-t-il sur tes sauts de lignes ^^'
    5120x2880 posted the 12/01/2020 at 12:17 PM
    Gears of War 5 Steam, 10€.
    Sunset Overdrive Steam 5€.
    Halo Collection Steam, 25€.
    Recore 5€ sur Humble Bundle, Monster Hunter World 12€.
    coldy posted the 12/01/2020 at 12:37 PM
    Borderlands 3 aussi est à bon prix. Pour le reste j’attends le black friday français pour guetter deux trois trucs. Par contre la pokeball namene à rien sur ton annonce.
    ioop posted the 12/01/2020 at 01:29 PM
    dono56 pas le temps de relire apparemment, ya un concours si tu passes par les liens
