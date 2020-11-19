profile
Demon's Souls Remake
name : Demon's Souls Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Bluepoint Games
genre : action
multiplayer : 3 en coop + Invasion
european release date : 11/19/2020
onihanzo
onihanzo > blog
[Live] Demon's Souls : Invasions Lvl 22
Salut, juste des petites invasions en low level, donc niveau 22

    tags : demon's souls ps5 invasions
    posted the 11/30/2020 at 05:33 PM by onihanzo
    comments (0)
