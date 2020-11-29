« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Le jour ou Julien Chièze a Piégé Usul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSI1zuSGo7Q
    posted the 11/29/2020 at 03:58 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    oceanclouds posted the 11/29/2020 at 04:05 PM
    Va falloir arrêter de poster cette chaîne poubelle
    liquidsnake66 posted the 11/29/2020 at 04:07 PM
    Ce mec est un des pires de youtube, affreux jr l'ai blacklisté, Chieze est pas tout blanc mais alors lui c'est vraiment un gland
    alexkidd posted the 11/29/2020 at 04:12 PM
    Les bas-fonds de Youtube...
