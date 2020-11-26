profile
[] La Series X à 16h sur Cdiscount
La Series X sera de retour dans une heure sur Cdiscount pour 499.99€



Bon, bonne chance pour l'avoir car je sens que le site sera down avant l'ouverture des commandes

Cdiscount 499.99€
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6948&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdiscount.com%2Fsearch%2F10%2Fxbox%2Bserie%2Bx.html%3FNavigationForm.CurrentSelectedNavigationPath%3Dnavigation%2F%25221j%2522
    posted the 11/26/2020 at 01:59 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (20)
    aros posted the 11/26/2020 at 02:19 PM
    J'hésite à craquer... Je devrais pas pourtant, mais j'hésite...

    Peut-être devrais-je m'en remettre au destin et tenter ma chance... ?
    bobobiwan posted the 11/26/2020 at 02:27 PM
    Putain d'excellente machine. Bonne chance à ceux qui vont tenter le coup
    skuldleif posted the 11/26/2020 at 02:36 PM
    aros dis toi qu'elle ne baissera pas de prix au moins 1 an et on parle d'une baisse de genre 50€
    skuldleif posted the 11/26/2020 at 02:37 PM
    aros et a l'heure actuelle tu la revend easy minimum 600€ donc tu n'a strictement rien a perdre si tu change d'avis
    ritalix posted the 11/26/2020 at 02:53 PM
    aros pareil j'hésite aussi
    pharrell posted the 11/26/2020 at 02:57 PM
    j'hésite... 500 balles c'est cher je pensais qu'elle était à 400...
    pharrell posted the 11/26/2020 at 02:58 PM
    j'ai pu mettre dans le panier mais le site bug...
    pharrell posted the 11/26/2020 at 02:59 PM
    bon ça bug et de toute façon ils mettent en stock le 16 décembre. Pas d'intérêt.
    apejy posted the 11/26/2020 at 03:00 PM
    Merci à toi pour l’info, c’est commandé
    apejy posted the 11/26/2020 at 03:03 PM
    PS : Je reçois le 1er Décembre
    spartan1985 posted the 11/26/2020 at 03:09 PM
    Dans le panier aussi mais je n'ai pas pu valider la commande...
    pharrell posted the 11/26/2020 at 03:11 PM
    Y a plus rien. Bon ils me saoulent. En 2020 toujours incapable d'avoir des stocks suffisants, des amateurs.
    apejy posted the 11/26/2020 at 03:16 PM
    Il y a du stock là !!!
    minbox posted the 11/26/2020 at 03:24 PM
    Toujours pas de all access donc wait & see...
    pharrell posted the 11/26/2020 at 03:27 PM
    non pas de stock, on peut pas ajouter au panier ou ça bug lorsqu'on passe à l'étpae "voir mon panier", le panier se vide automatiquement. La la console est passée en indisponible.
    apejy posted the 11/26/2020 at 03:34 PM
    Faut croire que j’ai eu de la moule , j’ai pris 10 min de mon temps avant 16h en tapotant F5
    À 15h55 hop dispo.
    pharrell posted the 11/26/2020 at 03:51 PM
    par contre regarde pour ta livraison car effectivement il y avait l'option "livraison 1er decembre" mais ensuite sur la page il y avait noté "Stock disponible 16 décembre".... Je te conseille de reposer la question...
    apejy posted the 11/26/2020 at 04:06 PM
    pharrell Merci pour l’info, après que ce soit le 1er ou le 16, je peux attendre ^^
    spartan1985 posted the 11/26/2020 at 04:52 PM
    minbox A partir de lundi les offres Micromania et Fnac pour le All Access.
    coldy posted the 11/26/2020 at 05:14 PM
    Je l’ai eu
