profile
Marvel's Avengers
1
Likers
name : Marvel's Avengers
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : Crystal Dynamics
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
406
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4131
visites since opening : 4724175
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Bon plan] Marvel's Avengers passe à 24.99€
Marvel's Avengers se voit divisé son prix par deux pour passer à 24.99€ sur One et PS4.





Un retour sur le jeu ?

Amazon 24.99€
FNAC
https://amzn.to/2J9olEb
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    mugimeddy
    posted the 11/25/2020 at 08:17 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    bladagun posted the 11/25/2020 at 08:18 PM
    Pourquoi pas pour faire l'histoire
    mugimeddy posted the 11/25/2020 at 08:21 PM
    Je vais passer commande merci !
    altendorf posted the 11/25/2020 at 08:23 PM
    Encore trop cher ^^
    mugimeddy posted the 11/25/2020 at 08:26 PM
    altendorf t'abuse
    waurius59 posted the 11/25/2020 at 08:32 PM
    24.57 € sur ps4
    mugimeddy posted the 11/25/2020 at 08:36 PM
    waurius59 dlc gratis avec Spider-Man !
    bogsnake posted the 11/25/2020 at 09:04 PM
    altendorf Mais oui ça ne vaut pas ce prix,même la 1/2 de cette offre,pas sûr que je prenne vu comment ça m'a l'air naze(avis perso )
    kinectical posted the 11/25/2020 at 09:15 PM
    Sérieusement les mecs le jeu pour le solo est vraiment sympa et si les missions dlc sont aussi sympa pourquoi pas a ce prix j’espère seulement que les développeur vont se bouger pour le contenu et le farming pour le end game pour les moment ces assez boff et aussi donner une date pour lupgrade next gen ça commence à être long
    ritalix posted the 11/25/2020 at 09:27 PM
    a votre avis il est mieux sur one x, sur pc ou sur ps4 ?
    vfries posted the 11/25/2020 at 10:52 PM
    Je vais miser sur le xgp
    blackoojb posted the 11/25/2020 at 11:18 PM
    Vfries +1
    cort posted the 11/25/2020 at 11:19 PM
    J'ai bien fait de le revendre fissa celui la
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre