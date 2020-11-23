Play Has No Limits
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Le thème ps4 legacy ps2 dashboard introuvable?
Bonsoir à tous, j'aimerais avoir le thème de la ps2 que je connaissais absolument pas et qui date de 2ans mais impossible de le trouver sur le store, si quelqu'un a réussi à l'avoir je suis preneur pour savoir comment l'acquérir. Merci d'avance.

    posted the 11/23/2020 at 06:14 PM by yanissou
    comments (7)
    gemini posted the 11/23/2020 at 06:49 PM
    Il n'est pas sur le store mais sur le Share Play.
    sid posted the 11/23/2020 at 07:06 PM
    Mais pourtant c'est mon thème, c'est bizarre
    yanissou posted the 11/23/2020 at 07:46 PM
    gemini share play?
    sid j'ai tout essayé mais aucune recherche n'aboutit sur psn
    noishe posted the 11/23/2020 at 08:27 PM
    yanissou Le thème s'appelle "Thème Affichage rétro" en français, j'ai réussi à le trouver sur PS4 directement en triant les thèmes par date de sortie (le thème est sorti le 6 décembre 2017), si jamais ça peut t'aider à le trouver
    sid posted the 11/23/2020 at 08:41 PM
    yanissou je pense qu'il est toujours dans le store, je l'ai retelechargé récemment
    ootaniisensei posted the 11/23/2020 at 09:16 PM
    Je l'ai le thème et au final il est plus que bof malheureusement
    yanissou posted the 11/23/2020 at 09:21 PM
    noishe je vais regarder ça merci beaucoup sid
