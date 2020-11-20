profile
[FNAC] Cartes bonifiés
Les cartes bonifié Fnac sont de retour, c'est le moment de se refaire plaisir.




Le casque PlayStation 5 est de retour en plus et les retours sont très bons.

FNAC
https://tidd.ly/3fgSJIh
    posted the 11/20/2020 at 09:19 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    bennj posted the 11/20/2020 at 09:22 AM
    Ca ira j'ai pas pu prendre ma PS5 donc ca attendra ^^
    erosennin posted the 11/20/2020 at 09:42 AM
    Bonjour à tous
    J'ai un casque Platinum PS4 ,. Pensez vous que le Pulse est supérieur ?
    Merci de vos retours
    Bons jeux à tous
    ioop posted the 11/20/2020 at 09:59 AM
    Non merci j'ai déjà tout, plus d'achat cette année sauf cyberpunk déjà preco
    spectre posted the 11/20/2020 at 10:15 AM
    Uestion bête mais le casque est compatible XsX et atmos ?
    j'aimerai changer de casque et j'ai une XsX et au cours de l'année une Ps5 certainement donc je cherche un casque commun au deux.
