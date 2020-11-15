profile
[Bon Plan] La Game & Watch passe à 40.90€
La Game & Watch passe à actuellement à 40.90€ au lieu de 49.99€ sur Amazon.



C'est le moment pour passer à la Next-Gen

Amazon 40.90€
https://amzn.to/2UqXCVM
    posted the 11/15/2020 at 06:16 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    armando posted the 11/15/2020 at 06:26 PM
    J'aime plus la boite que la console elle meme
    birdgameful posted the 11/15/2020 at 06:32 PM
    Mouais, même à 10 euros, je prend pas... La nostalgie fait pas tout...
    wazaaabi posted the 11/15/2020 at 06:38 PM
    Quand je vois le nombre d’annonces à 80€ sur Vinted. C’est comme la compile des Mario sur Switch. Il y en a qui ont voulu gratter mais ils ont Ps compris que C’etais pas des séries limitées en quantités
    suzukube posted the 11/15/2020 at 07:01 PM
    Elle n'est pas du tout en rupture. Faut dire que le concept est bizarre (une NES dans une Game & Watch).
    guchisan posted the 11/15/2020 at 07:05 PM
    Perso aucun intérêt et j'espère que ceux qui spéculent dessus. Elles leur resteront sur les bras
    idd posted the 11/15/2020 at 07:23 PM
    nintendo s'est un peu moqué de nous, on est nombreux à nous être précipité pour préco par peur de rupture car au même moment ils annonçaient mario collection commercialisé que pour 6 mois...
    mooplol posted the 11/15/2020 at 07:32 PM
    Clairement ils m'auront pas 2 fois
