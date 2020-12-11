profile
leblogdeshacka
405
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4084
visites since opening : 4675622
leblogdeshacka > blog
[FNAC] 10€ offert pour 100€ Restock de PS5
Restock de PS5 en magasin
Avec le code FNAC10




FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3Dplaystation%2B5%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:26 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (18)
    marcus62 posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:27 PM
    Déjà stock épuisé
    contra posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:28 PM
    Ça marche tous tes hameçons sur Gamekyo ? Vraie question.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:28 PM
    marcus62 ça dure pas longtemps, il faudra être prêt le 19
    marcus62 posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:30 PM
    leblogdeshacka : Ca me rappelle la situation pour trouver une RTX 3070/3080
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:32 PM
    contra l'hameçonnage comme tu dis, sert surtout pour faire des concours. Comme j'en faisais avant
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:33 PM
    marcus62 c'était la galère apparemment aussi. Je pense qu'il y a trop de spéculateurs
    marcus62 posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:43 PM
    leblogdeshacka : Oui hélas

    Donc si j'ai bien compris, 10 euros euros offert pour 100 euros d'achat, c'est-à-dire, qu'on a 50 euros offert pour l'achat d'une PS5 ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:44 PM
    marcus62 c'est ça,ais il fait la trouver
    marcus62 posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:47 PM
    leblogdeshacka : D'accord, merci pour l'info ! Une promo très intéressante !

    Je vais donc faire F5

    450 euros, c'est la somme exacte que j'ai reçu en revendant ma Pro + One Slim, ce sera pile poil
    mika26 posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:47 PM
    https://gamergen.com/actualites/ps5-et-xbox-series-digital-foundry-propose-premiere-comparaison-jeu-next-gen-tournant-deux-consoles-grosse-difference-vue-317139-1
    alanpayne posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:58 PM
    Ahhh faut lire les petits caractères: les Xbox Series et PS5 sont exclues de la promo (https://www.fnac.com/offre-adherents-10-100#)
    marcus62 posted the 11/12/2020 at 05:59 PM
    alanpayne : Merci pour la précision !
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/12/2020 at 06:01 PM
    alanpayne ah oui bien vu merde désolé marcus62
    contra posted the 11/12/2020 at 06:02 PM
    leblogdeshacka Ça répond pas à la question, le comment du pourquoi te regarde toi et ton éthique.
    marcus62 posted the 11/12/2020 at 06:02 PM
    leblogdeshacka : Pas de problème
    palan posted the 11/12/2020 at 06:06 PM
    leblogdeshacka t'es sur qui avais des ps5 ?
    shigeryu posted the 11/12/2020 at 06:10 PM
    J'veux ma PF5 Bordel
    suzukube posted the 11/12/2020 at 06:11 PM
    shigeryu GG sur le jeu de mot
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre