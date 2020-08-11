Tidu$X59
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
3
name : Assassin's Creed Valhalla
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 -
tidusx59
tidusx59
tidusx59 > blog
AC Valahalla : vidéo découverte (xbox one x)
Bonsoir Gamekyo

Voici ma vidéo découverte de Assassin's Creed Valhalla sur Xbox One X, perso j'accroche bien (je suis un grand fan de la série Viking ^^).

TiduSX59 - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdKzCJjLSJ4&ab_channel=Tidu%24X59
    tags : découverte xbox one x ac valhalla assassin's creed valhalla
    posted the 11/08/2020 at 11:23 PM by tidusx59
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 11/08/2020 at 11:26 PM
    Ptain j'aime pas quand y'a les sous titre écris quand c'est doublé en français T_T !
    alexkidd posted the 11/08/2020 at 11:31 PM
    suzukube Les sourds et malentendants...
