name :
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
-
tidusx59
> blog
AC Valahalla : vidéo découverte (xbox one x)
Bonsoir Gamekyo
Voici ma vidéo découverte de Assassin's Creed Valhalla sur Xbox One X, perso j'accroche bien (je suis un grand fan de la série Viking ^^).
TiduSX59
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdKzCJjLSJ4&ab_channel=Tidu%24X59
tags :
découverte
xbox one x
ac valhalla
assassin's creed valhalla
posted the 11/08/2020 at 11:23 PM by
tidusx59
comments (
2
)
suzukube
posted
the 11/08/2020 at 11:26 PM
Ptain j'aime pas quand y'a les sous titre écris quand c'est doublé en français T_T !
alexkidd
posted
the 11/08/2020 at 11:31 PM
suzukube
Les sourds et malentendants...
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo