profile
leblogdeshacka
405
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4053
visites since opening : 4645617
leblogdeshacka > blog
Restock de la Series X
La Series X est en Restock




FNAC
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3DSeries%2BX%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:22 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (10)
    arkos posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:24 PM
    Trop tard.
    cleptomaniak posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:24 PM
    Trop tard....
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:27 PM
    arkos cleptomaniak apparemment fait jouer du F5 car j'ai réussi à en prendre une
    suzukube posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:27 PM
    Ma Series S a été débité, j'ai payé 0,02 cents (NDLR j'avais acheté en bon bonifiés).

    Mais du coup avec de la chance je la recevrais peut être jeudi 12 novembre
    cleptomaniak posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:30 PM
    leblogdeshacka Il me la propose à 1199€ du coup j’hésite
    arkos posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:31 PM
    leblogdeshacka 1199 euros

    C'est non !
    leblogdeshacka posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:37 PM
    cleptomaniak arkos c'est pas ouf comme prix
    Les gens sont sans scrupules
    malikay posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:41 PM
    pareil ya 30 min j'ai pu en avoir une a la Fnac en jouant sur le F5
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:14 PM
    Bravo à vous, surtout que vous risquez de l'avoir day one
    bulford posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:15 PM
    Et ils veulent faire passer cette console en rupture de stock
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre