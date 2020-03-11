profile
sussudio
sussudio
sussudio > blog
"Notre grande depression, c'est nos vies"
"We have no Great War. No Great Depression. Our Great War's a spiritual war... our Great Depression is our lives" BOOM UPERCUT



    posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:20 PM by sussudio
    comments (1)
    octobar posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:24 PM
    il se la pète.
