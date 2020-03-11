profile
ioop
14
Likes
Likers
ioop
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 42
visites since opening : 669168
ioop > blog
[Live] Twitch PS5
On découvre ensemble Astro Playroom !

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:20 PM by ioop
    comments (5)
    alexkidd posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:30 PM
    ioop posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:31 PM
    les graphismes une dinguerie
    suzukube posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:32 PM
    Ptain tu peux pas lancer Demon's Souls vu que t'es pas sous NDA ?
    ioop posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:33 PM
    suzukube j'ai des soucis d'anti aliasing, je peux pas
    ioop posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:48 PM
    je supprime les 2 articles dans peu de temps merci ça m'a fait passé le temps
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre