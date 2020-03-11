accueil
[Live] Twitch PS5
On découvre ensemble Astro Playroom !
posted the 11/03/2020 at 09:20 PM by ioop
ioop
comments (5)
5
)
alexkidd
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:30 PM
ioop
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:31 PM
les graphismes une dinguerie
suzukube
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:32 PM
Ptain tu peux pas lancer Demon's Souls vu que t'es pas sous NDA ?
ioop
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:33 PM
suzukube
j'ai des soucis d'anti aliasing, je peux pas
ioop
posted
the 11/03/2020 at 09:48 PM
je supprime les 2 articles dans peu de temps
merci ça m'a fait passé le temps
